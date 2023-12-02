PUBG Mobile Conqueror guide: 5 best ways to push ranks (December 2023)

PUBG Mobile's battlefield is dynamic, and understanding its intricacies is essential to reaching the coveted Conqueror tier. The five most crucial components that can improve your gameplay and propel you to the top will be made clear in this article. Each of the following entries will contribute to your rank push in PUBG Mobile.

With no further ado, here are five tips to reach Conqueror in Tencent's title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Landing strategy

The initial drop sets the tone for the match by balancing risk and reward. A successful PUBG Mobile match involves landing strategically. High-level players tackle this key moment with a cautious yet aggressive attitude. Choosing less congested regions provides a more steady accumulation of loot and reduces the scope for early-game clashes.

On the other hand, high-activity areas might be profitable for players looking for quick kills and better rewards.

2) Weapon mastery

High-level players are skilled with a wide range of weapons and know the intricacies of each. Devote time to the training mode to improve recoil control on various guns, which will help you become more efficient at both mid-range and long-range encounters. This ensures you can handle a variety of combat conditions, providing you with a competitive advantage.

A popular loadout you can consider using in this title consists of the M416 or AUG combined with a powerful sniper rifle, such as the AWM or Kar98k.

3) Strategic rotations and map awareness

High-level players are known for their ability to intelligently navigate the map. Staying ahead of the diminishing play zone necessitates smart rotations and acute map awareness.

Vehicles should be used sparingly for getting to places quickly and safely while keeping an eye on opponent positions and arranging routes accordingly. Effective rotations not only lead to easy kills but also place you in a favorable position in late-game scenarios where every move becomes critical.

4) Team communication

PUBG Mobile is a team-based game by nature, and if you want to reach Conqueror, excelling at communication and coordination is a must. Whether you're using in-game voice chat or other communication channels, it is critical to convey essential information about enemy locations, loot discoveries, and general strategy to your allies.

A well-coordinated group becomes a strong force on the battlefield while also ensuring efficiency in earning kills and surviving until the final circle.

5) Adaptable gameplay

While aggressive gameplay might result in a high kill total, knowing when to engage and when to disengage is just as important. It is critical to avoid unnecessary battles that could damage your position or finances.

Prioritizing survival and strategic positioning becomes increasingly vital in the late game as each encounter gains weight. Making proper judgment calls at every level of the game and not only going for kills will help you reach Conquerors.

Bonus point: Equipment management

Conqueror players recognize the importance of proper equipment management. Looting and prioritizing important things like first aid kits, boosters, and grenades efficiently can swing the tide of a battle. Smart inventory management ensures that you are well-prepared for combat.

It's also worth noting that high-level gamers care about their clothing, selecting outfits that blend in with the environment and provide a tactical edge.

Becoming a Conqueror in PUBG Mobile necessitates a comprehensive approach to building individual skills, proper communication with your team, and strategic thinking. The battlegrounds are more competitive than ever, as of December 2023, requiring players to stay up to date on the latest meta and modify their strategy accordingly.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.