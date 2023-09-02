PUBG Mobile final circle guide (September 2023)

Surviving the last round in PUBG Mobile is still the ultimate test of ability and strategy. Players clash against other survivors in the final blue zone to secure the coveted chicken dinner. Whether a novice or a veteran, you must be consistent and persistent to gain a competitive edge over your enemies in this battle royale game.

This article will equip you with the information and techniques required to clinch victory in PUBG Mobile, from mastering positioning to optimizing your loadout and ensuring effective teamwork.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Positioning and communication are crucial to winning final circles in PUBG Mobile

1) Positioning is key

When it comes to the last circle in PUBG Mobile, your map positioning will determine the outcome. Here's how to maximize your positioning:

High ground advantage: When possible, choose high ground. Having the high ground not only gives you a greater perspective of your surroundings but also makes it more difficult for foes to notice and attack you. Look for elevated terrain, structures, or rocks that will provide a view position. Be wary of snipers and adversaries who use grenades or explosives to sniff you out.

Cover and concealment: Always prioritize cover and concealment in PUBG Mobile. Cover can mean the difference between success and failure in the final circle. Trees, rocks, walls, and structures can all provide cover from enemy fire. Make use of them by peeking out for shots and immediately retreating to safety.

2) Loadout optimization

Your loadout in the final circle is critical to win in PUBG Mobile. Here are some tips for optimizing your equipment:

Weapon selection: Pick your weapons carefully. You should ideally have a fully outfitted loadout by this time in the game. Assault rifles and submachine guns should be a priority as they are frequently the best choices in the last circle. For long-range encounters, a ranged weapon like an assault rifle or sniper rifle is still helpful.

Healing and boost items: Make sure you have an abundance of healing and boost items. Medkits, first aid kits, and energy drinks or painkillers are all necessary to stay in the fight. Use them wisely, especially if you're feeling run down or need a rapid energy boost. Remember that boosting can provide you with faster movement and healing over time, which might be a game-changer in the final moments.

Grenades and throwables: Don't underestimate the effectiveness of grenades and other throwables. Frag, smoke, and flashbang grenades can be employed for offense, defense, or diversion. A well-placed grenade in the last circle can eliminate an attacker or drive them out of cover, giving you the advantage.

3) Communication and teamwork

When playing PUBG Mobile in groups, effective communication and teamwork is paramount in the final circle. Follow these tips:

Callouts: To convey enemy positions and exchange information with your colleagues, use clear and succinct callouts. This aids in coordinating attacks, defensive positioning, and preventing friendly fire.

Covering fire: Assign squad roles such as designated marksmen, healers, and attack players. Coordination is key in providing cover fire for your teammates as they make strategic moves.

Revives and support: Prioritize reviving downed teammates and providing cover while doing so. A full squad is a formidable force in the final circle, and reviving fallen comrades can turn the tide of a battle in PUBG Mobile.

Even as the game progresses, adaptability and quick decision-making will remain critical to winning the coveted chicken dinner. To win, keep polishing your skills, remain vigilant, and embrace the rigors of the final circle.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.