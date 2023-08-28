PUBG Mobile guide for flanking enemies like pro players (August 2023)

In the ever-changing terrain of PUBG Mobile, tactical prowess is critical to victory. Flanking is a pro-player tactic that involves approaching foes from unexpected angles to catch them off-guard and gain a strategic edge. You must combine map awareness, communication, and adept execution to master this challenging maneuver.

This article will go over five key elements that will help you flank adversaries like a pro in PUBG Mobile as of August 2023.

Map awareness, swift execution, and precision are crucial to flanking your enemies like a pro in PUBG Mobile

1) Map awareness and positioning

A pro-level flanking strategy begins with a thorough understanding of the map in PUBG Mobile. Examine the geography, important landmarks, and popular routes used by players. Determine chokepoints, open zones, and high-ground locations that can be exploited.

Plan your flanking route once you've mastered the map's layout. Your objective is to approach the adversary from an unexpected angle, interrupting their line of sight and generating chaos.

Prioritise cover, such as buildings, rocks, or trees, so you can approach covertly. Choose a path that allows you to observe the enemy's position while remaining disguised.

2) Effective communication

Communication is essential for successful flanking in PUBG Mobile. Inform your teammates of your plans so that they can create distractions or fight the opponent from the front to divert their attention. Timing and positioning must be coordinated to ensure your flanking maneuvers are simpatico with your team's actions.

Using in-game voice chat or external communication systems can improve your coordination significantly. Make sure to keep your squad updated on your progress along the flank so they can change their tactics accordingly.

3) Timing and patience

When executing a flank, timing is important in PUBG Mobile. Wait until the enemy is busy with your teammates or distracted by other occurrences. Patience is essential, as rushing into a flank prematurely can jeopardize your position.

Keep an eye on the flow of the conflict and strike when the enemy's attention is drawn. Patience also enables you to spot openings on numerous flanks, catching them in the crossfire and improving your chances of success.

4) Flank route selection

Choosing the best flank approach requires assessing your position to the enemy's expected movement. Consider the terrain, the availability of cover, and the element of surprise. Avoid well-trodden roads because adversaries can expect flanking attacks from these regions. Use the natural terrain of the map to your advantage, making use of dips, ridges, and foliage for covert movement.

Select a path that allows you to approach from a new angle while minimizing your exposure to the enemy's sightlines. Adapt your chosen route based on changing circumstances to keep your flank unpredictable.

5) Swift and precise execution

When the time comes to execute the flank, move quickly but quietly. Maintain a low profile to limit the possibility of being discovered. Maintain an eye on the enemy's movements and engage when they are distracted by your team. To maximize the element of surprise, target their flank or rear.

Aiming quickly and accurately in PUBG is critical. Utilize controlled bursts of fire to maintain accuracy while concealing your position. After securing a kill or wreaking havoc, be prepared to immediately redeploy to maintain the element of surprise in subsequent battles in PUBG Mobile.

Learning these five crucial elements could enhance your gameplay and outplay opponents. Remember, regular practice and agility are the pillars of being a competent flanking strategist in the fast-paced arena of PUBG Mobile.