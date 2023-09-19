PUBG Mobile guide for grenade kills (September 2023)

Staying ahead of the competition in the ever-changing world of PUBG Mobile necessitates a thorough understanding of gameplay mechanics and techniques. Mastering grenade kills is one area that can drastically improve your performance. However, it requires immense dedication, consistency, and persistence to become a grenadier in this battle royale game.

Whether you're a seasoned PUBG Mobile player or just starting, this guide will give you the knowledge and methods you need to thrive at grenade usage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to get kills from grenades in PUBG Mobile (September 2023)

1) Understanding grenades

Grenades are a potent tool in PUBG Mobile that, when employed correctly, may shift the course of a battle. To maximize your grenade kills, you must first grasp the various types of grenades and how they work:

Frag Grenades: The most frequent type, frag grenades can deliver tremendous damage in a radius upon explosion. To make the most of these grenades, hurl them near your target or into confined locations such as buildings or behind cover. Holding down the throw button before firing a frag grenade might catch your opponents off guard, giving them less time to respond.

Smoke Grenades: These grenades are multifaceted, providing a dense smoke screen that provides cover. They can be utilized to hide your movement, resurrect comrades, or cause distractions. Throw smoke grenades strategically to force your adversaries out of cover or into an ambush to secure indirect grenade kills.

Stun Grenades: Stun grenades briefly disorient and blind foes. When thrown correctly, they can stun your opponents out, leaving them open to your gunfire or follow-up strikes. Learn how to throw stun grenades around corners or into rooms to catch your opponents off guard.

2) Timing and positioning

When attempting grenade kills in PUBG Mobile, timing and positioning are critical. Following these tips will prove highly effective:

Pre-engagement preparation: Assess the circumstances and predict enemy moves before engaging them. Predict where they might be hiding or taking cover using your game's experience. This factor will assist you in planning the ideal grenade toss to flush them out or accomplish a kill.

Distraction and diversion: Use grenades to divert enemy attention away from your position or compel them to abandon their cover. Combine smoke and frag grenades to cause confusion and chaos, making it easier to take out enemies.

Close-quarters combat: Grenades can be your saving grace in close-quarters warfare. Consider preparing a frag grenade and rolling it into a room where you suspect opponents are hiding if you find yourself in a building or tight place. This might result in rapid and unexpected deaths.

3) Practice and adaptation

Practice is essential for becoming competent at grenade kills in PUBG Mobile. Follow these tips for better results:

Custom matches: Use custom matches to hone your grenade skills without the stress of a live game. Experiment with different grenades, angles, and distances to improve your throwing skills.

Benefit from past experiences: During actual matches, pay attention to the results of your grenade throws. Examine what worked and what didn't. Did you use the correct grenade? Was your time incorrect? Learning from your mistakes is essential for progress.

Adapt to the situation: In PUBG Mobile, adaptability is an important skill. Don't be hesitant to change between frag, smoke, and stun grenades, depending on the situation. Maintain vigilance and survey the battlefield to select which grenade to use at any given time.

Grenades can be turned into a dangerous weapon in your PUBG Mobile armory with dedication and practice.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.