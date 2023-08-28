PUBG Mobile guide for killing opponents like pro players (August 2023)

Dominating in PUBG Mobile matches has been the desire of many aspiring players. They learn several skills to secure the coveted Chicken Dinner. However, to get the desired result, they should know how to gain an advantage over their enemy. If they want to defeat opponents with the elegance of a pro, they will need to hone their strategy and talents.

This article will show players how to improve their gaming skills and get those coveted Chicken Dinners in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to kill opponents in PUBG Mobile like a pro

1) Landing strategy and looting efficiency

The path to triumph for a professional player begins with a wise landing option. Choose a site that offers a good mix of high-quality loot and manageable competition. High-tier prize zones, such as Pochinki, School, or Bootcamp, frequently draw more people, resulting in early mayhem. Landing on the fringes, on the other hand, may provide a safer start but may leave you under-equipped.

Aim for loot zones with a moderate level of difficulty, such as Georgopol, Rozhok, or Yasnaya Polyana. These places usually have good loot and a variety of enemies, allowing you to gather necessities without feeling overwhelmed.

2) Weapon mastery and sensible loadout

Killing like a pro demands expertise with multiple weapons and the development of a loadout that suits your playstyle in PUBG Mobile. Spend time practicing in training mode with popular firearms like M416, SCAR-L, AKM, and Beryl M762 to improve your accuracy and recoil control.

In addition, for long-range confrontations, aim for a balanced loadout that includes a mid-range assault rifle, a close-range submachine gun, and a sniper rifle or dedicated marksman rifle. This combo allows you to properly manage a variety of combat situations.

3) Positioning and map awareness

The importance of map awareness and positioning in PUBG Mobile is repeatedly emphasized by pro players. Examine the map to identify safe zones and probable hazard zones. Moving to the next safe zone early gives you superior placement and reduces your chances of encountering opponents. Avoid sprinting out in the open by using natural cover such as hills, trees, and rocks.

Pay close attention to footfall and gunfire, as these indicators can disclose the location of an opponent. Remember that the element of surprise is often crucial in securing kills.

4) Combat tactics and decision-making

Accuracy, reflexes, and tactical judgment are necessary for combat in PUBG Mobile. Whenever the odds are stacked against you, only get into fights you think you can win. Prioritize headshots to increase damage, and practice peeking and strafing to reduce exposure while keeping accuracy.

Effective communication is essential while working in a team; transmit enemy positions, coordinate flanks, and exchange supplies. Throwable things such as grenades and molotov cocktails can be used to push opponents out of cover or to cause distractions.

5) Endgame strategies and adaptability

The last moments of a match separate the professionals from the amateurs in PUBG Mobile. Adjust your tactics to match the changing dynamics as the play zone shrinks. Maintain your back to the safe zone at all times, searching for opponents as you advance. Unless required, avoid unnecessary confrontations in the late game. Make use of the terrain and remaining cover.

Plan your approach based on the facts you've gathered about the remaining players' positions. Being unpredictable and adaptive are essential qualities for obtaining the coveted "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner."

You'll be on your way to playing like a pro player if you follow the five principles stated in this guide. Continuous practice, learning from each bout, and perfecting your methods will result in improved gaming and a larger likelihood of triumph in the battlegrounds.