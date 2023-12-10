PUBG Mobile guide to outsmart your opponent (December 2023)

Players in PUBG Mobile must continually think and adapt to the game's changing surroundings in order to survive the heated battle royale. To win the much sought-after Chicken Dinner in this fast-paced setting, you must have sharp shooting skills and cunning techniques. However, outwitting your opponents is not as simple as it appears.

You can use the three important factors presented in this article to outwit your opponents in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to outsmart your opponent in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Tactical landing and quick loot strategy

Learning to land wisely and quickly looting the necessary items can offer a big advantage over your opponents straight from the start in PUBG Mobile. Consider the plane's flight path and the closeness to high-value loot spots while selecting a landing spot. Choose areas that provide a fair mix of loot and safety.

Prioritize necessary goods such as guns, armor, and medical supplies once you've landed. Instead of aimlessly meandering through buildings, devise a short loot route that neatly covers crucial places.

Additionally, while looting, keep an eye on your surroundings. Be cautious of enemy parachutes, footsteps, or open doors, as these can indicate the presence of close opponents. Quick and effective looting, mixed with situational awareness, will put you ahead of the game in the early stages.

2) Smart positioning and map awareness

Positioning is everything in PUBG Mobile. Develop a great awareness of the map and use it to your advantage to outwit your opponents. Always keep the diminishing play zone in mind and plan your movements accordingly. Position yourself strategically toward the center of the safe zone to reduce the likelihood of being caught in the closing blue zone and to gain more control over engagements.

Make use of natural cover such as hills, trees, and rocks. When possible, avoid jogging in open fields, as this makes you an obvious target for opponents. When fighting adversaries, strive to take high ground whenever possible because it provides superior visibility and shelter. Listen for gunfire and pay attention to the kill feed to determine the location of prospective threats.

Understanding common drop areas and forecasting player movements are also part of map awareness. You may make educated decisions on when to engage or avoid confrontations if you anticipate where your opponents will be. This information is critical for surviving the mid-to-late game and enhancing your chances of making it to the final circles.

3) Adaptive combat strategies and team coordination in PUBG Mobile

To outwit your opponents in combat, you must be adaptable and communicate effectively, especially in team-based scenarios. Be adaptable in your approach to engagements, shifting between aggressive and defensive strategies as needed. Use terrain and shelter to your advantage and flanking tactics to catch adversaries off guard.

Communication with your team is critical to success. Use voice chat or in-game instructions to communicate critical information such as adversary locations, gear status, and intended moves. Coordination enables synchronized attacks and improves survival chances in intensive firefights.

Stay alert, adapt to the evolving dynamics of the game, and always be one step ahead of your adversaries.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.