PUBG Mobile hip-fire guide: Kill enemies like a pro player (2023)

Mastering hip-fire shooting can mean the difference between victory and defeat in the fast-paced battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile. Hip-fire is a method of firing your weapon without aiming down the sights, which allows for faster reaction times and more mobility. Learning this art of combating enemies requires immense dedication, consistency, and persistence, whether you are a novice or veteran in this battle royale game.

This article delves into five crucial strategies to polish your hip-fire skill and help you dispatch adversaries like a pro in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to dominate hip-fire combat like a pro in PUBG Mobile

1) Understand hip-fire mechanics

Before you start fighting in PUBG Mobile, learn the fundamentals of hip-fire mechanics. Hip-fire accuracy is affected by variables such as weapon type, movement speed, and firing rate. When opposed to assault rifles, lighter weapons like SMGs are often more accurate when hip-firing. Understanding these distinctions will enable you to select the best weapon for the hip-fire scenario.

2) Perfect your movement

Smooth movement is required for effective hip-firing in PUBG Mobile. Prioritise strafing and taking advantage of cover. While firing, strafe left and right to make oneself a more difficult target for opponents. When you're hip-firing, use natural cover such as rocks, trees, and buildings to generate surprising patterns. Mastering movement will boost your odds of survival and improve your accuracy while shooting from the hip.

3) Optimize weapon choice

The correct weapon must be chosen for successful hip-fire engagements in PUBG Mobile. SMGs such as the UMP45 and UZI are well-known for their precision when hip-firing, making them ideal for close-quarters fighting. Due to their wide bullet spread, shotguns can potentially also be lethal in hip-fire situations. When hip-firing assault guns, however, be cautious - their accuracy suffers dramatically. Always use weapons that are appropriate for the situation.

4) Practice recoil control

Although hip-firing does not require you to ADS (Aim Down Sights), recoil management is still important. Even in hip-fire mode, weapons have recoil, which can hinder your accuracy during long bursts. Control the recoil by shooting in short bursts and correcting your aim as needed. Combine this with movement to manage recoil and maintain accuracy while moving.

5) Situational awareness and crosshair placement

It is critical to be aware of your surroundings. Monitor your mini-map for enemy movements and sounds. When hip-firing, keep your crosshair at the head or upper body level. Even without aiming down sights, this dramatically boosts your odds of landing key shots. Prioritise targets that are close to you so that you can take advantage of hip-fire precision.

Remember that practice makes perfect, so spend time developing your talents in a variety of situations to become a strong force on the battlefield. With these strategies in your arsenal, you'll be well on your way to success and dispatching adversaries like a true pro.