PUBG Mobile influencers reveal exact release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India launch through obvious hints

The internet is active with speculations regarding the possible date of release for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Many PUBG Mobile influencers also seem to be predicting the game's release by providing obvious hints.

The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on the Google Play Store on May 11th, 2021. Mobile gamers who pre-register will get a recon mask, a recon outfit, 300 AG, and a limited celebration title as pre-registration rewards. Players can still pre-register by clicking this link.

Prediction of the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Many popular PUBG Mobile players have taken to the internet to predict the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. While most of the influencers were a bit ambiguous, two players, Maxtern and Ocean Sharma, provided hints regarding the exact date of release of the awaited battle royale title.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Maxtern posted a binary number on his Twitter account and wrote: “Enjoy.” Battle royale enthusiasts converted this number to decimal, and the result was 18062021.

Do you know about emrip? And the difference between an emrip and its prime?? (Smallest)



What is that number 🌝 — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 6, 2021

Ocean Sharma, another PUBG Mobile influencer, took to Twitter to ask his players about the difference between the smallest prime number and its emrip. The result was 18 (31-13).

Players have also started looking for clues in the official posts of Battlegrounds Mobile India. All the hints suggest a strong possibility for the game’s release on June 18th, 2021.

In the post given above, eagle-eyed players added the numbers appearing on the chart. The result was 18 (5+4+3+1+2+3).

Another post portrayed a statue of an in-game character that resembled The Thinker. The Thinker is a popular sculpture by Auguste Rodin that is 6 ft tall. 6 ft corresponds to 1.8 m.

Disclaimer: No release date has been revealed by Krafton, so all the predictions about the date of release for Battlegrounds Mobile India should be taken with a pinch of salt.

