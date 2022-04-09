PUBG Mobile Lite emotes: How to get new emotes easily in the game (2022)

Developed and released to cater to the needs of gamers on low-end devices, PUBG Mobile Lite has slowly and gradually established itself as one of the leading Battle Royale titles in the mobile gaming market worldwide.

With millions of players enjoying the game, Tencent Games has introduced various items to enhance the gaming experience of its users.

Emote is a popular in-game item that aims at incorporating the element of fun in an otherwise serious Battle Royale game. Players tend to use emotes after a successful clutch or for mere pleasure.

What are the different ways that PUBG Mobile Lite players can follow to get new emotes?

1) Monthly Winner Pass

One of the easiest ways to get new emotes in PUBG Mobile Lite is by purchasing the Battle Pass (Elite Upgrade for 280 BC and Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC). The new system in the game has witnessed the introduction of a Winner Pass every month, breaking away from the previous norm of having one WP for two months.

Each Winner Pass contains a new emote at Level 1. This can be seen in the Season 35 Winner Pass as well.

2) Crate Opening

Players trying to get new emotes in the Lite version of the game can try their luck in crate opening. Game developers have incorporated several crates like Premier Outfit Crate, Premier Firearm Crate, Outfit Crate, PUBG Superior Crate, PUBG Crate, and Soldier's Crate.

These crates bring in mythic outfits with new and exclusive emotes accompanying them. However, since mythic items are rare and hard to get hold of, players might have to use plenty of crate coupons or BC to add the new emote to their inventory.

3) Events

Several events appear in the game from time to time, which offer players different new rewards. While some events are related to various festivals and collaborations, others are theme-specific.

Among the different rewards these events offer, emotes are players' favorites. They must complete event-specific missions to collect tokens, which are then exchanged to obtain new emotes in the game.

4) Characters

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite have introduced a special character, Victor, in addition to the generic characters already present in the Battle Royale title. The character has different outfits and unique emotes of his own. Players who possess Victor can tread on the battlegrounds and use his special emotes to have fun during matches.

Victor can be redeemed using character shards for free. Beginners will derive a better experience when they get their hands on Victor's emotes. Furthermore, through various leaks on YouTube, it is known that another new character, Carlo, will make his way into the game in the upcoming months.

