PUBG Mobile Lite latest version download links (February 2023)

PUBG Mobile Lite has established its position as one of the top battle royale games on the mobile platform. This streamlined version of PUBG Mobile is specifically designed for those who don’t have access to powerful devices, as it offers smooth performance with minimal system requirements.

Additionally, the developers release updates every now and then to bring new features for players to enjoy. The 0.24.0 update was made accessible about a month ago, and it introduced new rifles, such as the Win94 and SLR, along with other improvements like bug fixes and more.

Those interested in downloading the game can check out the guide provided below.

Guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest version using an APK file (0.24.0 version)

The process of downloading the game using an APK file is straightforward, as the developers have made the file easily accessible on the game’s official website. To complete the download and installation, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open a web browser and visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website. You may visit this URL to get to the website directly: https://www.pubgmlite.com/en-US/

Step 2: Once you are on the website, hit the “APK Download” button to start the download process for the APK file of the 0.24.0 version.

Given that the APK file is 675 MB, you must ensure sufficient storage space is accessible on your device. There may also be additional files that you will have to download after the installation.

Step 3: After downloading the APK file, visit the “Downloads” folder on your mobile and install it. Enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting if you haven’t.

Step 4: Upon the conclusion of the installation, open the game’s application and sign in using your account. If you don’t have an existing account, create a new one to relish the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.24.0 version.

If you encounter an error during installation, try reinstalling the file. You may need to download the file again if that doesn't solve the issue.

Alternative Google Play Store method

An alternative to the APK file is the Google Play Store. The steps below can guide you through the process of using the same to download PUBG Mobile Lite:

As a first step, you may open the Google Play Store application on your respective Android device. After the Play Store boots up, utilize the search bar to look up “PUBG Mobile Lite.” Several options will emerge, and you will have to choose the relevant one. Alternatively, click on this link to visit the game's Google Play Store page. Next, you may click on the “Install” button to start the download procedure for the battle royale title.

The game will soon get downloaded and installed on your mobile device.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. Accordingly, players belonging to the nation are advised to avoid playing the game or downloading it onto their devices due to government-imposed restrictions.

