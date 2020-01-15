PUBG Mobile: Sixless joins Cloud9; likely to replace Perkisis

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Cloud9

Brandon Cole 'Sixless' Patterson, an American PUBG Mobile player who used to play for Spacestation Gaming, has joined Cloud9 before the upcoming tournament PMCO Spring Split 2020.

Also Read: Sangwan joining SouL as IGL; Here's the full line-up for PMCO Spring Split 2020

A few days back, Sixless posted a gameplay video on his YouTube channel, and in that video, he was playing with Cloud9 players Beowulf and Pyrrha with the in-game name C9Sixless.

Sixless playing with Cloud9 players

There hasn't been any official announcement by him or the organizations. Still, it has become pretty evident from the fact that the player is no longer listed in the PUBG Mobile squad of Spacestation Gaming. The player might replace Perkisis, who left the team in January 2020. The player who will be replacing Sixless in Spacestation Gaming is yet to be announced.

Sixless not in Spacstation Gaming

Sixless started his Esports journey Spacestation Gaming at ESL Mobile Open: Dallas and has played a total of ten tournaments to date. He was the Co-IGL of Spacestation Gaming and played the role of a scout. He was the winner of PMCO Spring Split North America 2019 and came 10th in PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019. He has a huge fan following with around 47k subscribers on YouTube and about 41k followers on Instagram.

PMCO Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, and registrations will soon get closed. The players fulfilling the minimum requirements can register with their squads till 21st January. Click here to know the complete registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020.