PUBG Mobile vs PUBG New State: Five major differences that might improve battle royale experience

PUBG New State is the latest addition to the PUBG franchise. Krafton has delivered some exquisite battle royale experiences with PUBG Mobile and its lite version. Therefore, the announcement of the newest title was met with a lot of expectations from gamers.

While PUBG Mobile has been around for some time, PUBG New State is altogether a new game. The developers have rolled out a pre-registration drive for PUBG New State, and the title will be available globally, including in India.

Even though the primary agenda of the two titles remains the same, there are considerable differences.

Assessing the differing BR experiences in PUBG Mobile and PUBG New State

1) Year of action

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?Beyond Battle Royale, The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

PUBG Mobile is the first major BR title in the mobile gaming segment. The title focuses upon basic gameplay without indicating the specific year in which it is set.

PUBG New State, on the other hand, explicitly states that it is based in the year 2051. Therefore, gamers will come across several futuristic elements in the game with a better battle royale experience.s

2) Maps

PUBG Mobile started off with Erangel and gradually rolled out other maps such as Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok, to name a few. Although new arenas were introduced, there were no significant changes to the gameplay.

PUBG New State offers a brand new map called Troi. This arena and its locations are pretty futuristic and certainly have excited players. Everyone is eager to explore the region as soon as possible.

3) Vehicles

Futuristic vehicles in PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

The Tesla collaboration in PUBG Mobile brought forth a new game mode that featured quite a few new modes of transportation. This included futuristic vehicles developed through state-of-the-art infrastructure. The game mode was pretty exciting, but it was a limited-time event and its exclusion certainly disappointed gamers.

Since PUBG New State is based in the future, it is expected that the game will feature futuristic vehicles across the map, improving combat possibilities.

4) Drone assistance

Drones in PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State Mobile)

PUBG New State will feature drones on the island. Gamers can get hold of this equipment to track down enemies and eliminate them quickly.

This feature is currently unavailable in PUBG Mobile.

5) Customization of weapons

The availability of customization kits will pave the way to weapon customization in PUBG New State. Gamers will be able to load their favorable weapons with their choice of attachments and even level them up to make them more deadly.

PUBG Mobile lacks this feature, and it is undoubtedly a significant letdown for fans. However, weapon customization will be a major feature in BR games in the near future.

