PUBG Mobile Weekly Roundup: Halloweeks, Version 0.15.0 update and more
Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknowns' Battlegrounds Mobile has had an active week. From fair play and ban notices, the rollout of the 0.15.0 update and the Halloween event - with a bunch of tournaments in store over the weekend - here's a quick glimpse of everything vital from PUBG Mobile!
PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update
PUBG Mobile rolled out the 0.15.0 update on October 16, 2019, following a seven hour long maintanance for the same the previous day. The update size was 1.76 GB and 1.98 GB for Android and iOS users respectively. The 0.15.0 update brought along the Deagle, weapon improvements to M16A4, Vector, UMP and MK47 Mutant. It also introduced new features to the game including ledge grab, explosive fuel canisters and nerfed a few animations.
The new BRDM-2 vehicle has replaced the Armoured UAZ in the update. However, Payload Mode, an ancient ruins-themed, Erangel 2.0 amongst many haven't been introduced to the game as yet. PUBG Mobile has informed players that they will be released during Update 0.15.0. The new TDM map is undergoing fine tuning and will be released in a future update.
PUBG Mobile's Halloweeks event
PUBG Mobile has rolled out its in-game Halloween event, Halloweeks, with the 0.15.0 update. The update brought in a Halloween-themed Survive till Dawn mode with spooky pumpkin-headed zombies. The game also has Halloween-themed loading screens, costume sets, cosmetics, skins, etc.
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
PUBG Mobile India Tour is the biggest PUBG Mobile contests in the country and the first edition of the tournament will be holding its Grand Finals at Kolkata over the weekend on 19th and 20th October, 2019. The top four squads from Groups A though D and those from the combined Wildcard tournament will be fighting it out at the battlegrounds to bag the prestigious title. Click to read about the finalists of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.
PUBG Mobile bans 8bit-Thug
Popular streamer and professional PUBG player Animesh Agarwal, who is widely known by his gaming name 8bit-Thug, has recently Tweeted that his invite as a guest viewer to PMIT 2019 finals in Kolkata has been canceled by PUBG Mobile. The pro gamer accused PUBG Mobile India of canceling his invite since he started streaming COD: Mobile. Click here to read in detail.
