PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 updated points table and schedule for Day 2

The first global tournament of 2022 - PUBG Mobile World Invitational - began yesterday as the 18 participating teams battled to take an unassailable lead. In Main Event, the teams are fighting for the coveted trophy, a 2 million USD prize pool, as well as a top 5 finish.

Fans can tune into the Facebook and YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile esports to watch their favorite superstars in action.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational LAN tournament: Match Results and Points Table (Main Event Day 1)

The Main Event started on a bright note as all participating teams tried to put on their best outing. While some teams emerged victorious, others failed to perform to their true potential.

Here's the list of winning sides and their obtained finishes en route to the Chicken Dinner on Day 1 of the Main Event:

Match 1 - Vampire Esports (24 kills)

Match 2 - TJB Esports Europe (12 kills)

Match 3 - Morph Gaming (7 kills)

Match 4 - Donuts USG (6 kills)

Match 5 - Falcons Esports (15 kills)

Match 6 - Stalwart Esports (15 kills)

However, Vampire Esports' 24-kill Chicken Dinner became a record in an 18-team lobby.

Here's a look at where all the 18 participating teams are posited in the Points Table at the end of Day 1:

Vampire Esports (86 points, along with one chicken dinner) Stalwart Esports (83 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Falcons (74 points, along with one chicken dinner) Donuts USG (55 points, along with one chicken dinner) Box Gaming (52 points) TJB Esports Europe (49 points, along with one chicken dinner) 4 Rivals (49 points) Keyd Stars (40 points) Regans Gaming (36 points) Instanbul Wildcats (35 points) Nigma Galaxy (33 points) Morph Gaming (30 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Soul (28 points) 52 Esports (23 points) Damwon Gaming (23 points) Aton Esports (22 points) Virtual Gaming Squad (19 points) Back2Back (13 points)

It remains to be seen if the in-form Vampire Esports (from Thailand) can retain their position at the top of the standings after today's matches.

Schedule and Match Timings of Main Event's Day 2

The first matchday of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Main Event witnessed 18 participating teams fight in six blisteringly intense matches across three maps. The same intensity is set to continue on Day 2 as well.

Here's an overview of the matches scheduled for Day 2 of the LAN event:

Match 1 - Erangel - 04:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 05:10 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - 05:50 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 06:30 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 07:10 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 07:50 pm

Fans are excited to see which PUBG Mobile teams will make it to the top 5 at the end of the last match today. The conclusion of Day 2 will further intensify the tournament as tomorrow (August 13) will be the last day for the participating teams to showcase their gameplay and cement their place in the Afterparty Showdown.

