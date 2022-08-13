PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 updated points table, schedule for Day 3, and more

The ongoing PUBG Mobile World Invitational has grabbed headlines as it has already become a huge hit amongst fans in the gaming community. The first week (Main Event) witnessed millions of fans worldwide watch livestreams to catch their favorite superstars in action.

Following two intense matchdays, it all comes down to what happens today as the team with the most points will emerge the champions of the tournament.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational LAN event: Match results and points table (Main Event Day 2)

The second day of the Main Event witnessed the teams engage in blisteringly intense combat. Although all the team gave it their best, some outshined others and bagged the Chicken Dinners.

The winners of the six matches are mentioned below:

Match 1 - Erangel - Regans Gaming (11 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar- Stalwart Esports (11 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Keyd Stars (4 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - Regans Gaming (12 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - Damwon Gaming (10 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - Team Falcons (16 kills)

Here's where all 18 participating teams are placed in the Points Table at the end of Day 2:

Team Falcons (142 points, along with two chicken dinners) Stalwart Esports (130 points, along with two chicken dinners) Regans Gaming (122 points, along with two chicken dinners) Vampire Esports (111 points, along with one chicken dinner) Damwon Gaming (107 points, along with one chicken dinner) Nigma Galaxy (98 points) Instanbul Wildcats (97 points) Morph Gaming (88 points, along with one chicken dinner) 4 Rivals (88 points) Keyd Stars (81 points, along with one chicken dinner) Donuts USG (77 points, along with one chicken dinner) Box Gaming (70 points) TJB Esports Europe (69 points, along with one chicken dinner) 52 Esports (55 points) Team Soul (55 points) Virtual Gaming Squad (51 points) Aton Esports (39 points) Back2Back (34 points)

Chinese teams have always performed well in global tournaments for the game. Regans Gaming's steady rise on the second day makes them a strong contender for the title. However, all eyes will be on Team Falcons, who are currently the favorites in the PUBG Mobile tournament.

Schedule and match timings of Day 3 of the Main Event

Similar to the first two matchdays of the ongoing PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Main Event, the third day will also host six matches on the three maps (Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok). However, today's matches will be much more intense since the champions will be crowned at the end of the sixth match.

Here's an overview of the match timings scheduled for Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile LAN event:

Match 1 - Erangel - 04:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 05:10 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - 05:50 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 06:30 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 07:10 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 07:50 pm

Since today (Day 3) is the last matchday of the Main Event, fans will be watching to find out which teams successfully make it to the top five and cement their place in the upcoming Afterparty Showdown, which is set to begin on August 18

