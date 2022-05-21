PUBG New State (Mobile) patch notes for May 2022: New map, gun, features, and more

Krafton rolled out the version 0.9.32 update for its shooter PUBG New State, aka New State Mobile, on 19 May. Like the previous versions, the May patch has also introduced a series of additions and optimizations in the in-game content.

Fans who have updated their games can witness the start of the third season, alongside a new RDM mode map and a new weapon. Moreover, the developers have also focused on improving or adjusting the system settings and gameplay effects with the version 0.9.32 update.

Readers can find out more about the significant additions or adjustments in PUBG New State after the May update below.

PUBG New State version 0.9.32 patch notes: Every major addition or adjustment in May update

Here are the new features fans can witness in PUBG New State after updating the game to the latest version, 0.9.32:

1) New Round Deathmatch (RDM) map: Underbridge

The Underbridge RDM map (Image via Krafton)

In February, the developers introduced the Round Deathmatch (RDM) mode via the 0.9.24 update. After its introduction, the seven-round 4v4 MP mode received much love from the fans. Thus, Krafton has brought a new map for the RDM mode.

The new arena, known as Underbridge, suits mid to long-range combat. Thus, gamers can equip DMRs and Snipers to fight their foes in the 4v4 situation with a shrinking blue zone. The map also has watchtowers to assist in spotting opponents.

There are some tactical/combat accessories available for every player before the start of each round:

Deployable Shield: Wide Type

One Frag Grenade

One Smoke Grenade

One Poison Grenade

One Stun Grenade

In the center of the Underbridge map, users can spot a puddle, which they will have to cross through enemy lines. It is also worth noting that Underbridge doesn't feature any Care Packages.

2) New weapon: M110A1

The M110A1, a new DMR (Image via Krafton)

M110A1 is the new DMR users can spot in PUBG New State after the latest update. The new gun uses the 7.62mm ammo and showcases exceptional damage rating alongside stability, making it suitable for medium and long-range combats.

The M110A1 also boasts the highest bullet speed among all guns that use 7.62mm ammunition. Moreover, individuals can upgrade the weapon using several attachments for slots like scope, magazine, muzzle, and cheek pad, thus, making it more powerful.

The new DMR also has a Foregrip slot [C1], which gamers can unlock in the Deathmatch loadout settings.

3) New level system for Deathmatches (TDM and RDM): Combat Levels

The new Combat Levels for DMs (Image via Krafton)

A new system, Combat Levels, has been introduced exclusively for Deathmatches — Team Deathmatch and Round Deathmatch. Players will be able to earn exp to progress in Combat Levels by playing Deathmatches.

These Combat Levels will unlock several rewards, including BP and Customization Kits (for gun presets). These kits will further help unlock different customization options for a specific weapon in Deathmatch loadouts.

4) New function: Carry

The new Carry function in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

Like PUBG Mobile and BGMI, Krafton has introduced the Carry function in PUBG New State. It will allow gamers to carry their knocked-out allies or enemies over their shoulders and move and do ADS firing. However, users will be able to shoot while standing in a steady position.

5) Survivor Pass Volume 7 and BR Season 3

The new Survivor Pass (Image via Krafton)

The latest PUBG New State update has also brought the Survivor Pass Volume 7, which users can purchase for 400 NC and start grinding hard to unlock all the rewards.

The BR Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Alongside the Survivor Pass, the in-game rank progress has also been reset with the arrival of BR Season 3. Thus, gamers can also put their focus on maximizing the tiers.

6) New permanent event: Weekly Missions

Weekly Missions have been added (Image via Krafton)

Another brilliant addition from the standpoint of in-game engagement is the new permanent event, Weekly Missions. Players will get three new tasks which they will need to complete every week to get corresponding rewards and a chicken medal.

The game will automatically reset the Weekly Missions on Mondays.

7) New weapon customizations

Weapons can be customized more now (Image via Krafton)

According to the official 0.9.32 patch notes, the following customizations have been introduced for gun presets:

1) M110A1 [C1]: Open Foregrip Slot

Availability of Foregrip implies stability.

Decrease in ADS speed.

2) SCAR-L [C2]: 7.62mm Barrel

Use of 7.62mm rounds.

Increase in Damage.

Increase in recoil.

3) M24 [C2]: Bipod

Maintenance of aim when firing while crouching or going prone (providing an increase in fire rate).

Decrease in ADS speed.

8) Weapon balance changes

A few balance changes were needed (Image via Krafton)

The following balance changes have been implemented after the PUBG New State May update:

1) DSR-1: Tank Flash Hider [C2] (Buff)

Devs have slightly enhanced the damage increase values.

2) Shotguns (adjustments)

After the recent PUBG News State update, developers have decreased the drop off the range while slightly increasing the damage for the following shotguns:

DBS

S686

S12K

S1897

3) Weapons with grenade launchers

In the game, the following weapons now have a grenade launcher grip slot:

MCX

SCAR-L

The developers have also assured that they will introduce more weapons with grenade launcher grip slots in the future.

9) Several system and gameplay adjustments

Other updates in New State Mobile (Image via Krafton)

The developers have made a series of changes to PUBG New State via the version 0.9.32 patch. Here are some of the significant optimizations in the game:

Change in the action of entering or exiting a vehicle.

Shots fired at the teammates don't phase through them, but the friendly fire has not been introduced.

Bolt Action is now possible, i.e., Bipod will allow a faster fire rate when players maintain ADS while crouching or proning (In the case of DSR-1 and M24 [C2]).

Controls have been updated in the system settings of PUBG New State.

Devs have also implemented some changes in Camera View settings.

Some button usage improvements include Auto Run (and Auto Vehicle) Button, Roll Button, Use Tactical Equipment Button, etc.

A new Deathmatch category in the Statistics tab of PUBG New State has been added.

Newbies can now use Beginner Player Protection Feature in Deathmatch modes.

Availability of Wide Shield as a basic item in Deathmatches (DMs).

Players can now give up after getting knocked out in DMs.

Clan Additions: Developers have added Clan Points, Levels, Ranks, Emblems, and more with their Community Feature updates.

Apart from these adjustments or introductions, readers can find the official patch notes of PUBG New State version 0.9.32 by tapping here. They can download the new update through the App Store and Google Play Store links.

