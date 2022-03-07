5 best BGMI guns for TDM in 2022

BGMI is a highly-played battle royale title in the country. The game has earned an enormous following and has broken various popularity records. Players can get an exhilarating battle royale experience via the game's intense modes and weapons arsenal.

The Team Deathmatch mode is one of the favorite modes in this title, where teams have to reach the finish target of 40 points to win the match. Users can use any weapon in their loadout to defeat their opponents.

Most potent BGMI guns for TDM in 2022

5) AKM

The AKM is a mighty choice (Image via Krafton)

The AKM is a good weapon choice to use in TDM matches. It has impressive hit damage and can take down an enemy with 3-4 shots.

The recommended attachments with the AKM are a compensator to reduce recoil and an extended quickdraw magazine for increased ammunition.

4) M24

The M24 can one-shot opponents (Image via Krafton)

The M24 is a significant TDM weapon in BGMI. Players can take down an enemy with a single shot from this gun in the TDM mode.

The weapon carries 7.62mm ammunition and also supports various attachments. The suitable attachments for the M24 are a suppressor to improve stealth and an extended quickdraw for extra ammunition.

3) UMP45

The UMP45 is great for newbies (Image via Krafton)

The UMP45 is one of the most widely used weapons for close-range battles. In the recent updates, the gun has received a good improvement in its attributes.

It is also a good choice for beginners in the game. The recommended attachments to use with the UMP45 in TDM mode are laser sight, suppressor, and extended quickdraw magazine for SMGs.

2) Groza

The Groza can be unlocked upon reaching Evo level 40 (Image via Krafton)

The Groza is one of the most lethal close-range weapons in the game, capable of taking down opponents with two headshots. This firearm uses 7.62mm ammunition and has an impressive rate of fire.

Users can unlock the weapon upon reaching Evo level 40. The recommended attachments for the Groza are a suppressor and an extended quickdraw magazine to improve its reload speed and bullet capacity.

1) M416

A single shot of M416 deals 56 HP damage in TDM mode (Image via Krafton)

The best gun to use in TDM mode in BGMI is the M416, which has excellent hip fire and damage per hit. A single shot of M416 deals 56 HP damage in TDM mode.

Gamers can use laser sight in the grip menu to reduce the bullet spread in a close-quarter battle. It uses 5.5.6mm ammunition and has a maximum ammo capacity of 40 bullets per round with the help of an extended quickdraw magazine.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

