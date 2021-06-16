PUBG New State Mobile vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: Gameplay, system requirements, and more compared

Both PUBG New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India are the two upcoming battle royale titles belonging to the PUBG franchise. Both games have garnered significant attention from PUBG Mobile fans all across the world.

PUBG New State Mobile was announced in February 2021, whereas Krafton Inc. revealed news about Battlegrounds Mobile India in early May.

PUBG Mobile fans took to their social media accounts to express their excitement following the back-to-back announcements from the South Korean company. However, several gamers also expressed doubts regarding the same.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Gamers have been wondering what significant differences there are between the two, which this article will discuss.

PUBG New State Mobile: Comparison with Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Region of accessibility

First and foremost, the difference between PUBG New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India lies in their availability.

Krafton Inc. revealed that PUBG New State Mobile would be available globally, with China, India, and Vietnam being the exceptions.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, on the other hand, is exclusively developed for the Indian gaming community.

The government of India banned PUBG Mobile back in September 2020. Hence, Krafton is releasing Battlegrounds Mobile India to mark the comeback of the popular BR title to the country.

PUBG New State Mobile availability (Image via PUBG New State Mobile)

2) Gameplay

One significant feature of PUBG New State Mobile is the new gaming graphics system developed by Krafton. The developer has claimed that PUBG New State Mobile will offer an exclusive graphical experience that has never been seen before in the mobile gaming segment.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, however, will feature similar graphical performance to PUBG Mobile's global version.

PUBG New State Mobile graphical configuration (Image via PUBG New State Mobile)

3) Theme

PUBG New State Mobile is set in the year 2051 and will feature exclusive futuristic weapons and vehicles. Gamers also got a significant teaser regarding gameplay and futuristic components such as drones were also spotted.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is not set in the future. The game will feature a similar weapon system as the PUBG Mobile global version. Vehicles also won't be getting any futuristic changes.

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

4) System requirements

Krafton recently revealed the system requirements for both upcoming games. It was anticipated that due to the enhanced graphical components, PUBG New State Mobile would require better system configuration. This was confirmed when the developers revealed that gamers would need Android v6.0 and upwards and 2.5 GB of RAM to run PUBG New State Mobile seamlessly.

The popularity of PUBG Mobile was because it was accessible for low-end budget smartphones. Gamers belonging to various economic sections could be a part of the PUBG Mobile experience without spending a fortune.

System configuration for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India aims to do the same thing and wants to appeal to a broader audience. The developers have kept the system requirements low to serve this purpose.

They revealed that gamers with Android 5.1.1 or up would be able to run the game. The device will also require 2 GB of RAM to download and install the BR title.

Edited by Ravi Iyer