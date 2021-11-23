PUBG New State vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

PUBG New State vs. COD Mobile is the latest skirmish going around the Battle Royale segment. Krafton and Activision seem to be evenly poised with the titles as they are somewhat similar in certain aspects.

Smartphones are getting better over time. Developers also have free access to enhance gaming graphics so that gamers can get more realistic gameplay.

PUBG New State and COD Mobile are having a healthy rivalry, and the BR community is quite curious to know how these two titles perform when it comes to gaming graphics and which one is the better choice.

PUBG New State vs COD Mobile: Graphics compared

PUBG New State is the latest addition to the Battle Royale segment, while COD Mobile has been there for some time now. Since PUBG New State is a recent release, gamers expect it to offer better graphics.

Krafton Inc. marketed the title based upon its idea of better gaming graphics. It was revealed that the developers are implementing a new technology that has never been seen before.

According to the developers:

Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming using global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.

One of the strings of success of COD Mobile has been its vibrant graphics. The game was released to compete with PUBG Mobile, which offered a decent graphical output. However, COD Mobile quickly transformed the segment, and gamers who love more realistic gameplay didn't hesitate to switch ships.

Both titles are best suited for high-end devices. PUBG New State can run on 2 GB RAM, while COD Mobile requires a minimum of 3 GB. The frame rate of both the titles is the same, and one can experience around 60 FPS of action.

COD Mobile takes the edge on a variety of cosmetics and weapon skins that are easily unlocked. The added color settings of the title make them look dashing while engaging in action and stand out from the rest of the Battle Royale games.

PUBG New State has created a sensation owing to its futuristic touch and advanced graphics output. With the use of drones and advanced weapons, it has touched COD Mobile's gameplay.

The color schemes, contrasts, and brightness of COD Mobile, along with the vibrant landscapes, have offered a fantastic experience to gamers. PUBG New State is the latest thing in town, and developers have been clinical when it comes to in-game graphics.

Right from the deployment of the flight to the end of the match, the graphics are amazing and become quite a treat to the eyes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note:- The content of this article consists of the author's opinion and may differ from the general audience.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha