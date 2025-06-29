Puppet (Miyu Sahara) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jun 29, 2025 13:32 GMT
Best Puppet build
Best Puppet build in Persona 5: The Phantom X (Image via ATLUS)

Puppet or Miyu Sahara is a 4-star rarity character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. She serves as the Elucidator in a team. Miyu doesn’t deal damage and has no element but helps survive allies with her skills. All her skills provide Shields to allies. Additionally, she can restore SP, reduce weakness damage taken, buff defense, and increase the damage and stats of allies.

This guide will help you make the best Puppet or Miyu Sahara build in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Puppet in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Miyu’s best Revelation Cards in P5X are Peace and Prosperity. You must prioritize getting Peace for her; if not, Prosperity also works as the best alternative. Peace’s two-set effect increases her Defense, and the four-set effect improves her Shields.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

On the other hand, Prosperity’s two-set effect reduces the incoming damage. Its four-set affect charges her Highlight by 25% when entering the battle.

Overview (Image via ATLUS)
Overview (Image via ATLUS)

Aim for the below-listed main stats for the cards:

  • Sky: Defense
  • Moon: Defense
  • Star: Critical Rate

You can prioritize Defense sub-stats for Miyu Sahara’s cards.

Best Weapons for Puppet in Persona 5: The Phantom X

You can use the 5-star Weapon, Ephemerality, for the best Miyu Sahara build in Persona 5: The Phantom X. The 4-star Weapon, Submarine Sonar, is the best alternative for Puppet. Here are their details at rank 1:

  • Ephemerality: It increases Miyu’s Defense by 8.7%. The Weapon grants one Seashell stack to the main target after she uses her skills. The ally gets an Attack and Defense buff of 3% for each Seashell stack.
  • Submarine Sonar: It increases Miyu’s shield by 8.7%. The Weapon also ups the Defense of allies with a Shield by 24%.

Using Ephemerality ensures Miyu and her allies survive long enough to survive the battle. It also boosts the party’s overall damage output with an Attack buff, making it an ideal choice for the Supporter.

Skill Priority

Overview of Miyu Sahara&#039;s Skills and Persona (Image via ATLUS)
Overview of Miyu Sahara's Skills and Persona (Image via ATLUS)

Miyu’s best skill is Tide of Dreams, which grants Shields to allies and increases their damage for three rounds. Here is the recommended upgrading priority for her kit:

Skill 3 (Tide of Dreams) > Skill 1 (Little Mermaid’s Song) > Skill 2 (Poseidon’s Blessing)

Best teams for Puppet in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Skull or Ryuji Sakamoto is one of the characters who can avail of Puppet’s Shields. They can help Skull survive even at low HP, increasing his damage massively. Keeping that in mind, here are the best team options for her:

Skull+Leon+Soy

Wonder Personas:

  • Koumokuten: Attack Up and Damage Up
  • Janosik: Defense Down
  • Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up
  • Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Skull+Leon+Yuki

Wonder Personas:

  • Koumokuten: Attack Up and Damage Up
  • Janosik: Defense Down
  • Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up
  • Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Check out our Fleuret build in Persona 5: The Phantom X here.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications