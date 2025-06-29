Puppet (Miyu Sahara) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Puppet or Miyu Sahara is a 4-star rarity character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. She serves as the Elucidator in a team. Miyu doesn’t deal damage and has no element but helps survive allies with her skills. All her skills provide Shields to allies. Additionally, she can restore SP, reduce weakness damage taken, buff defense, and increase the damage and stats of allies.

This guide will help you make the best Puppet or Miyu Sahara build in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Puppet in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Miyu’s best Revelation Cards in P5X are Peace and Prosperity. You must prioritize getting Peace for her; if not, Prosperity also works as the best alternative. Peace’s two-set effect increases her Defense, and the four-set effect improves her Shields.

On the other hand, Prosperity’s two-set effect reduces the incoming damage. Its four-set affect charges her Highlight by 25% when entering the battle.

Overview (Image via ATLUS)

Aim for the below-listed main stats for the cards:

Sky: Defense

Defense Moon: Defense

Defense Star: Critical Rate

You can prioritize Defense sub-stats for Miyu Sahara’s cards.

Best Weapons for Puppet in Persona 5: The Phantom X

You can use the 5-star Weapon, Ephemerality, for the best Miyu Sahara build in Persona 5: The Phantom X. The 4-star Weapon, Submarine Sonar, is the best alternative for Puppet. Here are their details at rank 1:

Ephemerality: It increases Miyu’s Defense by 8.7%. The Weapon grants one Seashell stack to the main target after she uses her skills. The ally gets an Attack and Defense buff of 3% for each Seashell stack.

It increases Miyu’s Defense by 8.7%. The Weapon grants one Seashell stack to the main target after she uses her skills. The ally gets an Attack and Defense buff of 3% for each Seashell stack. Submarine Sonar: It increases Miyu’s shield by 8.7%. The Weapon also ups the Defense of allies with a Shield by 24%.

Using Ephemerality ensures Miyu and her allies survive long enough to survive the battle. It also boosts the party’s overall damage output with an Attack buff, making it an ideal choice for the Supporter.

Skill Priority

Overview of Miyu Sahara's Skills and Persona (Image via ATLUS)

Miyu’s best skill is Tide of Dreams, which grants Shields to allies and increases their damage for three rounds. Here is the recommended upgrading priority for her kit:

Skill 3 (Tide of Dreams) > Skill 1 (Little Mermaid’s Song) > Skill 2 (Poseidon’s Blessing)

Best teams for Puppet in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Skull or Ryuji Sakamoto is one of the characters who can avail of Puppet’s Shields. They can help Skull survive even at low HP, increasing his damage massively. Keeping that in mind, here are the best team options for her:

Skull+Leon+Soy

Wonder Personas:

Koumokuten: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Janosik: Defense Down

Defense Down Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Skull+Leon+Yuki

Wonder Personas:

Koumokuten: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Janosik: Defense Down

Defense Down Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

