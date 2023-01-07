QTCinderella's Master Baker Twitch program revealed - date,  time, contestants, and more

Twitch streamer Blaire “QTCinderella” is no stranger to changing the streaming game up, and she revealed another must-watch event: Master Baker. The streamer is excellent at organizing events, and her next series is going to involve a collection of streamers who try to prove their baking skills in the kitchen.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to get their fill of intense baking action, as the five-day event will air later this month. Only one streamer can leave the show with the title of “Master Baker,” but who will come out on top in QTCinderella’s next Twitch show?

How to tune in to QTCinderella’s Master Baker program on Twitch

QTCinderella @qtcinderella 6 "Bakers".

5 Days.



At the end of it we will know, who is



THE MASTER BAKER



Jan 15 - 19, 12pm pst. See you there. 6 "Bakers".5 Days.At the end of it we will know, who is THE MASTER BAKER Jan 15 - 19, 12pm pst. See you there. https://t.co/Wet39NGHpj

On January 6, 2023, QTCinderella revealed her next big series on Twitter. Master Baker will feature six streamers, and each day, there will be an elimination. According to the content creator, the event will begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will last until Thursday, January 19, 2023. It will air at 12 pm PST each day.

The streamer also revealed the “bakers” participating in the event. All of them are well-known on social media. Whether famous on Twitch for being a part of a content creating/esports org, or as a speedrunner, QTCinderella picked prominent names.

Streamers competing in Master Baker

Stanz

Slime

JHB

Squeex

Caroline

PointCrow

Squeex is a well-known Super Mario 64 streamer who has often had comedic bits clipped and shared on LiveStreamFails. JHB currently works for 100 Thieves and has a massive Twitter following. Caroline is a Twitch partner but is also an actress and screenwriter. It also includes prominent content creators, such as Stanz, Slime, and PointCrow.

(Clip begins at 29:55)

QTCinderella first teased the event during an Anthony Padilla interview. She revealed that the streamers would be tasked with crafting a specific type of baked good during the seven-day competition. They will have 24 hours to learn how to make specific items, then show up and make them.

However, there's a catch. The streamers will not be working with a recipe. They will have to memorize it and be able to create it on the spot. It promises to create hilarious, memorable moments as QTCinderella judges the creations of seven prominent content creators. There will also be a special finale that has not been revealed to the public.

Social media is incredibly excited about the Master Baker event

There was a huge response to QTCinderella revealing her event on Twitter. Many came out to support their favorite streamers, or the streamer herself, for creating the event.

However, it wouldn’t be a stream involving Squeex if his audience weren’t making fun of him, just a little bit. Some were just glad to see Squeex and JHB working together.

OscarIsambard @OscarIsambard @qtcinderella squeex must be so happy he has an excuse to wear a hat @qtcinderella squeex must be so happy he has an excuse to wear a hat https://t.co/ROcozEMvSd

connor @ConnorEatsPants @qtcinderella Squeex and JHB collab gonna break Twitch again @qtcinderella Squeex and JHB collab gonna break Twitch again

Fans appear to be quite excited for this event. Blaire has a history of making memorable moments across social media and has been responsible for several in-person streaming events. This one promises to be just as exciting to watch.

No matter who wins, it’s pretty clear that Twitch viewers will tune in to see which streamer comes out on top as the Master Baker, in this latest series. It all begins on January 15, 2023, at 12 PM PST. The stream will start with seven bakers, but only one will come out on top.

