“Stop trying to farm clips”: HasanAbi the latest to have his on the ongoing Kai Cenat controversy

Several Twitch streamers have offered their takes on Kai Cenat’s response to his current controversy, including Hasan “HasanAbi.” The streamer offered a very sensible, measured take in response to what went down.

On January 7, 2023, Twitter user Jovi Pena claimed she was sexually assaulted at Kai Cenat’s party. She also stated that the Twitch streamer did not respond when she reached out to him.

According to the streamer himself, it was because he was taking legal advice and had taken the matter to the police. In a recent livestream, HasanAbi briefly discussed how he felt about it with his audience.

“Stop trying to f**kin farm clips off it.”

HasanAbi offers his opinion on the Kai Cenat controversy

(Clip begins at 3:29:30)

After watching Kai Cenat’s response to Jovi Pena on Twitch, HasanAbi stated that the response was “not good.” Hasan admitted he doesn’t know Kai well and stated that everything he’d seen of him seemed like he wasn't bad, but this response was a poor one in his eyes.

The streamer said that Kai Cenat was sitting on the fence in the middle when there was a known perpetrator and that Jovi Pena also had a rape kit done in response to the alleged assault. According to HasanAbi, the first consideration should be to offer care to the victim and then to make your own statement and get your view out there.

“What he did, did not show consideration to the victim to the degree that it should have. Okay? That’s just my assessment of the situation.”

In HasanAbi’s stance, he clarified that it was just his opinion, but it did not seem like Kai Cenat really offered any support or care for the victim, and instead, went radio silent on someone who had recently been assaulted.

“Stop trying to f**kin farm clips off it. He didn’t. Especially, given the detailed involvement from the victim and the severity of the crime.”

According to the content creator, Kai Cenat should have reached out to the victim first and offered support. The streamer would offer a greater, in-depth discussion of the situation after the clip, comparing the statements of the two involved.

Social media responds to HasanAbi’s statement

Instead of focusing on the content creator's response, several Redditors were confused about why Kai Cenat went live with his take on the situation instead of just making a video or giving a written statement. Some thought it was arrogance, while others felt Kai Cenat poorly tried to take control of the situation.

While one Redditor felt things would be worse on the LiveStreamFails subReddit if Kai didn’t open up about the situation, another user felt the move was still wrong. Going silent publicly but helping the victim behind the scenes is more sympathetic and correct in this situation. Mentioning your upcoming subathon at a time like this made them think it showed a lack of empathy.

Many felt that Kai Cenat should have shown empathy for the victim in some capacity (Image via Reddit/LiveStreamFails)

Several Reddit users agreed with the Twitch streamer, thinking that Kai Cenat could have easily offered some words of support while stating that he was looking into it with the authorities instead of the offering he gave.

Other streamers have offered their opinions on this, such as xQc, and it’s unlikely that this will see a resolution soon. While Hasan openly stated he didn’t think Kai Cenat was a bad person, his response to the allegations certainly lacked empathy.

