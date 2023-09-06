One of the more uncommon elemental types in Honkai Star Rail is the Quantum characters. Honkai Star Rail, the most recent release from HoYoverse, is a free-to-play game with 30 playable characters that players may select from and use to construct with their precious resources. Each character has a particular elemental affiliation and takes a different Path to rule the meta.

One of the elements, Quantum, allows the user to employ Weakness Break, which deals with Quantum damage and slows down the enemy's movement.

DISCLAIMER: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

The Honkai Star Rail Quantum character Tier List

A tier list of all playable Quantum characters is shown in the image above. Each character is evaluated without the use of eidolons and in accordance with the current meta.

SS-tier

Seele

Seele is a charismatic and significant part of the Wildfire, Belobog’s underworld organization. Due to her huge damage output and speed bonus, she is one of the strongest Quantum characters you can get in Honkai Star Rail. Seele’s skillset is as follows:

Seele's basic attack deals Quantum damage equal to 50% - 110% of her ATK.

Seele’s skill (Sheathed Blade) gives an output of 110% - 242% of Seele’s ATK on a single target, giving Seele an SPD buff of +25% for the next two turns.

Butterfly Flurry, Seele's ultimate, puts her in a buffed stage, giving a whopping damage of 225% - 442% of Seele’s ATK on a single target.

Seele's high damage output and stealth skills put her up in the SS+-tier spot without any doubt.

SilverWolf

Silverwolf is a stellar hacker and a member of the Stellaron Hunters. She has mastered the art of “aether editing, " enabling her to manipulate reality’s facts. Silverwolf has a special ability where she can inflict a random weakness (bug) on the enemies as long as that element is present in the party. By doing this, she can reduce any form of resistance from a single enemy while increasing the chance of damage output of her party's fellow DPS.

Silverwolf's skillset is as follows:

Silverwolf's normal attack deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of her ATK on a single enemy

Silverwolf's skill (Allow Changes?), on the other hand, puts a random type of weakness on a target depending on her on-field ally. It will also reduce the DMG RES of that enemy for the next two turns.

User banned, Silverwolf's ultimate, has a base chance of 86% of reducing her opponent's defense by 36% for the next three turns while dealing 228% damage of her ATK.

A character who can reduce her opponent's defense by that much surely deserves an SS+-tier spot while dealing some enormous damage as well

S-tier

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan is an upcoming 5-star Quantum character following The Path of Preservation, coming in the 2nd banner of version 1.3. She is the direct Master Diviner of the Divination Commission of Xianzhou Luofu, known for her precognitive powers. She uses her third eye together with the Matrix of Prescience to foretell the future events of Xianzhou

Fu Xuan's skillset is as follows:

Fu Xuan's basic attack, known as Novaburst, deals Quantum damage equal to 25% of her Max HP to a single target.

One of Fu Xuan's skills, "Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts," activates the Maxtrix of Prescience and distributes 65% of the incoming damage from the allies onto Fu Xuan. It will also increase the Max HP and CRIT Rate of the allies on the field by 3% of Fu Xuans Max HP and 6%, respectively.

Finally, Fu Xuan's ultimate, Woes of Many Morphed to One, deals Quantum damage equal to 60% of her max HP to all enemies on the field, having her talent restore 1 trigger count of HP.

Fu Xuan definitely locks her spot on the S-tier as a Tank/Healer with those skills.

A-tier

Lynx

Lynx is the upcoming four-star Quantum character that appears on the banner of Fu Xuan, following The Path of Abundance. She is confirmed to be the youngest sister in the Landau family by an official HoYoverse post. She is Belobog’s extreme environment explorer, often exploring and going on solo expeditions to the snowfields.

Lynx kit is as follows:

Lynx's basic attack deals Quantum damage equal to her Max HP.

Salted Camping Cans (skill) increases Lynx's ally’s Max HP by 5%+50 of her Max HP.

Lastly, Lynx's ultimate (Snowfield First Aid) removes 1 debuff from all her allies and instantly restores their health by 9% of Lynx’s Max HP +90.

Lynx's talent and ultimate make her excellent enough to be in an A-tier position, but to survive the battlefield, she would require superior Eidolons and a strong squad.

B-tier

Qingque

Following the Path of Erudition, Qingque is a 4-star Quantum F2P character. Due to her capacity to hit numerous targets at once, she can be a Main or Sub DPS. Her luck revolves around her kit. When accomplished, her Basic ATK rises, and she can hit many targets in addition to the original one.

Qingque kit is as follows:

Qingque basic attack Flower Pick deals 50% of Qingque ATK, while Cherry On Top (burst) deals 144% of Qingque ATK on a target with an extra 60% damage to her adjacent enemy.

A Scoop Of Moon (skill) immediately draws 2 Jade tiles and increases her DMG by 14%. It can be stacked 4 times.

In the end, A Quartet? Woo-Hoo (Ultimate) deals Quantum damage to the enemies present on the field while obtaining four Jade Tiles of the same suit

Characters in the B-tier perform admirably in the game, but they do require a significant investment in resources and a squad that is built just for them to keep the character under the spotlight.

This concludes our tier list of the best Quantum characters to invest in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.