Quantum character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Honkai Star Rail is a role-playing gacha game with an ever-increasing roster of characters to pick and build. Among seven different elements in this space odyssey, the Quantum element stands out. Known for housing some of the game's top Tanks, DPS, and debuffers, the Quantum element hails supreme. As the game's meta shifts slightly, players might wonder what the best Quantum characters to build as of December 2023.

This article ranks each Quantum character in a tier list based on their performance on the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinions.

Quantum character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of December 2023

Quantum character tier list for December 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

All playable Honkai Star Rail characters are placed and ranked in a tier list from SS to B tier, as displayed in the picture above. Each character is carefully examined without Eidolons for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier possess a phenomenal kit. They can easily shine on the battlefield and adapt to any situation. The Honkai Star Rail characters in the SS tier are:

Fu Xuan

Silver Wolf

The Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission is an excellent tank unit. She absorbs all incoming damage and can heal herself when her HP falls below 50 percent.

Silver Wolf is a phenomenal debuffer who can inflict a teammate's element type as a weakness to an opponent. She can also plant three types of Bugs that lower the enemy's DEF, SPD, or ATK stat for three turns.

S tier

Seele (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is excellent and can leave a strong impression on the battlefield with decent investment. The Quantum character deserves to be in the S tier:

Seele

Seele is the first limited-time character who wields the Quantum element. She can deal massive damage to a single target as a Path of The Hunt unit. Seele can quickly clear any activities without breaking a sweat.

A tier

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier features characters that are decent but require eidolons and significant investment. The character in this tier is:

Lynx

Lynx is an excellent healer as she treads on the Path of Abundance. As the only four-star healer, excluding Natasha, the former's kit holds excellent value as it can heal and cleanse an ally.

B tier

Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is overshadowed by others in the same fields and requires a proper Investment. The Quantum character in the B tier is:

Qingque

Qingque is a Path of Erudition character but falls behind other characters in the same Path. She requires a team tailored for her and Eidolons to clear some of the end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail.

