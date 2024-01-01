Quantum character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (January 2024)

In Honkai Star Rail, players can select and build a growing cast of characters. The Quantum element is unique among the seven elements in this cosmic odyssey and is renowned for having some of the best Tanks, DPS, and debuffers in this role-playing gacha game. Players may wonder which Quantum characters are the best to develop in January 2024 when the meta changes.

Based on their performance in combat, this article assigns a tier list to each Quantum character.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinions.

Tier list of every Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail for January (2024)

Quantum character tier list for January 2024 (Image via Tiermaker)

The tier list for every Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail for January (2024) is seen in the image above. Since most players won't have several copies of them, their performance without any Eidolons has been considered for the tier list to provide a fair assessment.

SS+ Tier

SS+ tier Quantum characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS-tier characters look amazing in battle and have excellent gear. They can, therefore, be applied in various configurations and are excellent in their specific job.

The quantum units listed below are all deserving of being at the top.

Silverwolf

Fu Xuan

The peak end-game content in Honkai Star Rail, Memory of Chaos, features a high usage rate for Fu Xuan and Silver Wolf. Particularly, Fu Xuan is a great tanker because she can absorb a lot of an ally's damage and keep them going for the duration of a fight.

S Tier

S-tier Quantum characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The S tier is only for characters who can either effectively replace the highest-ranking characters or have practical skills they can employ in battle if necessary. According to Honkai Star Rail's most recent version, the following Quantum roster members are underappreciated in favor of superior characters.

Seele

Lynx

The first limited-time character to wield the Quantum element is Seele. As a Path of The Hunt unit, she can deal enormous damage to a single target. Seele can easily and rapidly finish any task without exerting any effort.

Lynx travels the Path of Abundance and is a skilled healer. Except for Natasha, the former is the only alternative four-star healer; hence, her kit is quite valuable because it can heal and dispel any debuff on an ally.

A Tier

A-tier Quantum characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail has many other strong options, so using characters in the A tier is a little underwhelming. Higher Eidolons, however, make it simple to utilize the following Quantum characters:

Xueyi

Qingque

With several Eidolons of the character, Qingque gains a great deal of strength to the point where, at max Eidolons, her damage output can compete with that of some of the best DPS units.