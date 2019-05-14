Rage 2 Review Roundup: The game receives a mixed reaction from some of the major Gaming Media outlets

Rage 2

Rage 2 is a first-person shooter game developed by Avalanche Studio and id Software. The game is somewhat similar to Mad Max and Doom in some aspects. Rage 2 is set to release today worldwide across all of the major platforms including PC/ PS4 and Xbox One.

Rage 2 reviews are already out and today we have gathered some of those reviews to have a look what the critics are saying about the game. So, without any further ado let us continue to the reviews.

IGN

Reviewed By- Dan Stapleton

Review Score-8.0/10

"With its large open world and vast array of upgrades to earn, Rage 2 feels very much like an antidote for Far Cry fans who have overdosed on that particular style and want a new take on the large-scale shooter-RPG idea. Though Avalanche hasn't quite figured out what makes a world feel alive and dynamic or how to make good use of its vehicles, it absolutely nails the moment-to-moment combat thanks to a Doom-inspired energetic pace that few shooters manage to pull off. Combined with a steady stream of great weapons, abilities, and upgrades, its firefights are constantly reinvigorated even as mission objectives become repetitive."

GameSpot

Reviewed By- Michael Higham

Review Score-6/10

"Rage 2 is at its best when you're given the chance to keep up a gratifying momentum in combat, but struggles to set up the scenarios its combat deserves. It's satisfying in the way clearing out an open-world checklist is, especially because powers are such a joy to use. The disappointment comes from the fact that those activities are rudimentary in nature and the decent ones end well before you get your fill."

Game Informer

Reviewed By- Daniel Tack

Review Score- 7.0/10

"For all of its attempts at garish glitter, Rage 2 is a muted, cliché, and uninspiring experience that's propped up by spectacular shooting and neverending battles that sometimes live up to the promise of a carnival of carnage."

USgamer

Reviewed By- Mike Williams

Review Score- 4/5

"In Rage 2, you move fast and kill faster. It's the synthesis between id Software's 2016 reboot of Doom and Avalanche Studios' Mad Max, bringing together some of the best ideas from both. Moment-to-moment play on foot is fantastic with each weapon and ability just opening up your options for destruction. Driving could be improved and it's a little on the shorter side, but Rage 2 is a damned good time."

