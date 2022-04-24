"Ragnarok is coming this year": Animation director dismisses speculation of possible delay as fans await God of War Ragnarok

The next God of War title, God of War Ragnarok, has delivered little to nothing in terms of previews, and many are worried that it’s going to get pushed back to 2023. Fans everywhere want some kind of information, and in a recent tweet, Bruno Velazquez confirmed that the game will arrive this year.

Quite a few titles have seen delays this year, such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but Santa Monica Studio assures that God of War: Ragnarok won’t be in that group.

God of War Ragnarok is still coming this year, says animation director

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica 4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life.



While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! 4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life. While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! https://t.co/Z5PHpKQppY

The rumors started with a tweet by Cory Barlog of Santa Monica Studio on April 20, 2022. He stated that while there’s nothing they can share at the moment, they'll provide all the information in due time. He wanted to celebrate four years of God of War (2018) and thanked fans for their support.

However, everyone wants to know about one thing: God of War Ragnarok.

“God of War Ragnarok, the elephant in the room. We haven’t said a lot about this. That’s because everybody is heads down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone’s tightening up the graphics on level three.”

Cory Barlog wanted fans to know that they'll be informed regarding God of War Ragnarok whenever an opportunity arises.

“There is so much going on right now that I just wish we could share it with you, but it’s just not ready to be shown. But I guarantee you that… the very second that we have something to share, we’re gonna share it with you… So please hold tight.”

One commenter asked for confirmation from Bruno Velasquez on this thread, and the developer responded affirmatively.

Cipher  @Gabriel4434 @brunovelazquez Bruno re assure us that it will come this year 100% and don't show me anything at this point 🤞 @brunovelazquez Bruno re assure us that it will come this year 100% and don't show me anything at this point 🤞

Despite other games getting delayed, it seems like the Santa Monica team is full speed ahead and working as hard as possible to get God of War Ragnarok out to the fans this year instead of 2023.

Fans responded to the announcement on Twitter

Reaction to the confirmation of a 2022 release for the next God of War game was hopeful, but mixed. Some people don’t believe it at all, while others are glad to receive some clarity.

Ragnarok @GOWRagnarok_ @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 Bruno I seriously cannot express enough how much i appreciate the way you guys care about your fans. No other studio would ever go the extra mile for us like you guys. @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 Bruno I seriously cannot express enough how much i appreciate the way you guys care about your fans. No other studio would ever go the extra mile for us like you guys. 💙

One Twitter user was skeptical, wondering where the marketing for the game is, as there’s been virtually none. One reply epitomized fans’ sentiments. They opined that the game itself is its own marketing. A trailer could drop a few weeks before launch and fans will be ready to go and pick it up.

Frank Arnum @FrankArnum @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 Is it though? Where is the marketing for the game? haha, I'm hoping it really does come this year fingers crossed. @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 Is it though? Where is the marketing for the game? haha, I'm hoping it really does come this year fingers crossed.

Frank Arnum @FrankArnum @Jamal_21_ @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 I’m being patient no doubt, but it’s been months since the reveal and we heard nothing since. Isn’t that how marketing works? You hype up a product that isn’t ready but is coming soon? Idk just seems weird to not market such a huge game like they do with movies and other releases @Jamal_21_ @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 I’m being patient no doubt, but it’s been months since the reveal and we heard nothing since. Isn’t that how marketing works? You hype up a product that isn’t ready but is coming soon? Idk just seems weird to not market such a huge game like they do with movies and other releases

Andre♉️🦕 @Jamal_21_ @FrankArnum @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 They did the same thing with the first game also. We saw the E3 gameplay trailer and didn’t see nothing else till the actual release date trailer that came 3 months before the game came out. I just think we’re going to see very little of this game until it comes out. @FrankArnum @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 They did the same thing with the first game also. We saw the E3 gameplay trailer and didn’t see nothing else till the actual release date trailer that came 3 months before the game came out. I just think we’re going to see very little of this game until it comes out.

Elden Lord Gaming @TComboGaming @FrankArnum @brunovelazquez



Sony could drop a trailer a week before launch and news would spread like wildfire. @Gabriel4434 It's the sequel to one of the best games in 2018.Sony could drop a trailer a week before launch and news would spread like wildfire. @FrankArnum @brunovelazquez @Gabriel4434 It's the sequel to one of the best games in 2018.Sony could drop a trailer a week before launch and news would spread like wildfire. https://t.co/kGsuoHEDJe

Many were just glad to hear something regarding the game. Knowing they won’t hear the disappointing news of a 2023 release was surely a relief.

MBG @xMBGx @SonySantaMonica Thanks for the update on Ragnarok Cory and congratulations to everyone at Santa Monica Studio on God of Wars' 4 year anniversary. @SonySantaMonica Thanks for the update on Ragnarok Cory and congratulations to everyone at Santa Monica Studio on God of Wars' 4 year anniversary.

At least one user on social media was skeptical though, thinking the game was in trouble.

Matt Boucher @Trash_Gamer143 @xMBGx @SonySantaMonica Game is in trouble, you just get that feeling it has 2023 all over it @xMBGx @SonySantaMonica Game is in trouble, you just get that feeling it has 2023 all over it

vaas12 @vaas123456 @SonySantaMonica Ragnarok is supposed to be coming this year yet you still have no update to share 🙄 @SonySantaMonica Ragnarok is supposed to be coming this year yet you still have no update to share 🙄

However, fans will just need to take the developers at their word right now, who claim that God of War Ragnarok is coming in 2022. There have been no further updates. But as per the animation director, God of War's next game will drop this year.

