Raid Shadow Legends Champions tier list (September 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends features over 700 characters called Champions. Each one performs unique roles, has elemental types, and belongs to different factions. With such a massive roster, choosing the best Champion for your squad becomes difficult. This is where tier lists come in handy because they rank every character based on their battle prowess.
This tier list ranks every Champion in the title from strongest to worst, depending on their power level and utility in combat.
Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Ranking Raid Shadow Legends Champions in a tier list
Your Raid Shadow Legends squad can include up to four Champions with these unique roles: Attack, Defense, Tank, and Support. Each character possesses three elemental types that interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system. Some Champions also have a Void element type that is neutral to the other three.
All Champions belong to one of 15 factions in this mobile gacha title’s lore. Here is the list:
- High Elves
- Barbarians
- Dark Elves
- Lizardmen
- Sacred Order
- Skinwalkers
- Banner Lords
- Demonspawn
- Sylvan Watchers
- Undead Hordes
- Orcs
- Knight Revenant
- Ogryn Tribes
- Dwarves
- Shadowkin
This article divides all Raid Shadow Legends Champions into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gacha titles, SS comprises the most powerful characters, and the B tier contains the weakest ones.
Here is what each tier means:
SS tier: This tier features the strongest characters that outperform every other Champion in the current meta. Each faction’s SS-tier Champion has high attacking and defense stats. They provide excellent support to the team and tank substantial damage from enemies.
S tier: These units are the second-best Raid Shadow Legends Champions. They can outperform every other character but are less potent than the SS-tier characters. Upgrade them, and you can win all matches or game modes.
A-tier: Average Support, Tank, Attack, or Defense Champions are in this tier. They excel at their roles but might have difficulty after you clear the mid-game stages. You need excellent strategy and understanding of the meta to win with these units. It’s best to upgrade them at every opportunity.
B-tier: These units are the best fit for beginners in this fantasy-themed game. B-tier champions are the worst fighters, but starters can use them to understand the meta and gameplay better.
With all this in mind, let's take a look at the Raid Shadow Legends Champions tier list for September 2023.
Raid Shadow Legends High Elves tier list
High Elf is an advanced faction that has achieved the pinnacle of physical, spiritual, and intellectual development. They’ve built a prosperous city in their homeland, Aravia.
Here is a tier list of High Elves Champions:
SS tier
- Apothecary
- Arbiter
- Belanor
- Lyssandra
- Tayrel
S tier
- Basileus Roanas
- Battlesage
- Elenaril
- Heiress
- Ithos
- Luthiea
- Royal Guard
- Royal Huntsman
- Shirimani
- Thenasl
- Vergis
- Yannica
A tier
- Elhain
- Exemplar
- Fencer
- Hyria
- Jinglehunter
- Pyxniel
- Reliquary Tender
- Medicus
B tier
- Adjudicator
- Marksman
- Avenger
- Interceptor
- Magister
- Aristocrat
Raid Shadow Legends Barbarian tier list
The Barbarian faction comprises mercenaries who work for whoever pays the highest. They are from Hark’han and patrol the Deadlands as part of a pact with the servants of Corruption.
Here is the Barbarian tier list for this turn-based strategy title:
SS tier
- Scyl of the Drakes
- Tuhanarak
- Ursuga Warcaller
- Valkyrie
- Warmaiden
S tier
- Alika
- Altan
- Armina
- Atur
- Elder Skarg
- Fahrakin the Fat
- High Khatun
- Kantra the Cyclone
- Marked
- Sentinel
- Sikara
- Skytouched Shaman
- Soulbond Bowyer
- Turvold
- Valla
- Zephyr Sniper
A tier
- Aina
- Anointed
- Baroth the Bloodsoaked
- Dunestrider
- Elder
- Haarken Greatblade
- Kallia
- Scrapper
- Skirmisher
- Teshada
- Yakarl the Scourge
- Trugorr
- Outlander
B tier
- Berserker
- Bloodbraid
- Hill Nomad
- Maeve
- Ragemonger
- Suwai Firstborn
- Tigersoul
- Jotun
- Ox
- Slayer
- Woad-Painted
Raid Shadow Legends Dark Elves tier list
Original inhabitants of Aravia, Dark Elves now live in the Jungle bordering Teleria. They take advantage of the persecution in Kaerok by setting up tolls. Dark Elves let pass those who pay them silver and seize life from the bodies of those who don’t pay.
The tier list for Dark Elves faction is as follows below:
SS tier
- Blind Seer
- Coldheart
- Foli
- Ghostborn
- Kael
- Lanakis the Chosen
- Lydia the Deathsiren
- Madame Serris
- Rae
- Zavia
- Mithrala Lifebane
- Supreme Kael
S tier
- Astralith
- Crimson Helm
- Fang Cleric
- Kaiden
- Lua
- Luria
- Pain Keeper
- Psylar
- Rian the Conjurer
- Spider
- Spirithost
- Visix the Unbowed
- Vizier Ovelis
- Warden
A tier
- Captain Temila
- Delver
- Eviscerator
- Hexweaver
- Judge
- Mystic Hand
- Queen Eva
- Retainer
- Ruel the Huntmaster
B tier
- Harvester
- Paragon
- Steel Bowyer
- Wanderer
Raid Shadow Legends Lizardmen tier list
Lizardmen live in the sewers and swamps in Teleria. They evolved and populated the land long before intelligent human species came around. The population of Teleria does not tolerate them, so they depend on messengers for food and ransom for their captives.
Here is a tier list of all Lizardmen characters in this RPG title:
SS tier
- Dracomorph
- Fu-Shan
- Krisk the Ageless
- Rhazin Scarhide
- Pythion
- Nekmo Thaar
S tier
- Aox the Rememberer
- Ramantu Drakesblood
- Roxam
- Vergumkaar
A tier
- Basilisk
- Bogwalker
- Broadmaw
- Drake
- Gator
- Haruspex
- Jarang
- Jareg
- Jizoh
- Quargan The Crowned
- Skathix
- Skull Lord Var-Gall
- Venomage
B tier
- Hurler
- Metalshaper
- Muckstalker
- Skink
- Skullsworn
- Slitherbrute
- Flinger
- Slasher
- Skinner
Raid Shadow Legends Sacred Order tier list
The Champions from the Sacred Order protected Teleria from evil for centuries. However, after the war, they pledged allegiance and remained faithful to the Queen of Aravia. They guard her possessions and fulfill all her wishes.
Here is the Raid Shadow Legends tier list for the Sacred Order Champions:
SS tier
- Abbess
- Armiger
- Athel
- Cardiel
- Cupidus
- Deacon Armstrong
- Fenax
- Martyr
- Roshcard the Tower
- Sir Nicholas
- Venus
S tier
- Aothar
- Cardinal
- Errol
- Godseeker Aniri
- Hope
- Inquisitor Shamael
- Juliana
- Lightsworn
- Lodric Falconheart
- Mistress of Hymns
- Relickeeper
- Romero
A tier
- Astralon
- Bushi
- Canoness
- Draconis
- Frostbringer
- Lamellar
- Mordecai
- Mother Superior
- Outlaw Monk
- Penitent
- Sanctioned Purifie
- Sanguinia
- Tallia
- Templar
- Warpriest
B tier
- Adriel
- Chaplain
- Confessor
- Justiciar
- Lady Etessa
- Purgator
- Sanctum Protector
- Solaris
- Knecht
- Harrier
- Headsman
- Hospitaller
- Judicator
- Maiden
- Missionary
- Renouncer
- Witness
- Drillmaster
Raid Shadow Legends Skinwalkers tier list
According to the legend of Charocah, Skinwalkers had the power to morph themselves into any human or beast. These Shamans are now trapped into weird beings, neither human nor beast. Seemingly ferocious, they can sense evil and may act to destroy them in this free-to-play title.
Listed below is the tier list of all Skinwalkers:
SS tier
- Khoronar
- Norog
- Leorius the Proud
S tier
- Basher
- Brakus the Shifter
- Cleopterix
- Fayne
- Graybeard
- Hakkorhn Smashlord
- Longbeard
- Steelskull
A tier
- Bloodpainter
- Channeler
- Flesh-Tearer
- Fleshmonger
- Gnalhorn
- Gnarlhorn
- Grappler
- Hoforees the Tusked
- Reinbeast
- Ursine Icecrusher
- Ursine Ironhide
- Warchief
- Yaga the Insatiable
B tier
- Panthera
- Ripper
- Snorting Thug
- Taurus
- Bloodhorn
Raid Shadow Legends Banner Lords tier list
Banner Lords Champions fight wars for King Tayba, whom they have sworn blind allegiance to. The Hereditary Knights of Kaerok also protect the royal administrator at the castle.
Here is each Banner Lord Champion, ranked from best to worst:
SS tier
- Archmage Hellmut
- Raglin
- Septimus
- Sethalia
- Ursala the Mourner
- Lady Quilen
- Quintus the Triumphant
- Marichka the Unbreakable
S tier
- Baron
- Black Knight
- Cillian the Lucky
- Gerhard the Stone
- Helior
- Lord Champfort
- Lugan the Steadfast
- Minaya
- Oathbound
- Richtoff the Bold
- Rowan
- Stag Knight
A tier
- Alaric the Hooded
- Azure
- Chancellor Yasmin
- Conquerer
- Dagger
- Giscard the Sigiled
- Halberdier
- Hordin
- Knight Errant
- Myrmidon
- Preserver
- Seneschal
- Vanguard
- Warcaster
- Spymaster
B tier
- Chevalier
- Grandmaster
- Lordly Legionary
- Masked Fearmonger
- Steadfast Marshal
- Valerie
- Sir Armitage
- Misericord
- Bombardier
- Cataphract
- Courtier
- Crossbowman
- Quaestor
- Frontline Warrior
- Bandit
Raid Shadow Legends Demonspawn tier list
Demonspawns resulted from an unholy bond between mortal humans and demons, planned by ancient dark beings. Forbidden to set foot on Teleria, they conspired with Necromancer to breed Demonspawnn.
Here is their tier list:
SS tier
- Duchess Lilitu
- Peydma
- Prince Kymar
- Tyrant Ixlimor
- Umbral Enchantress
S tier
- Alure
- Candraphon
- Countess Lix
- Cruetraxa
- Drexthar Bloodtwin
- Excruciator
- Fellhound
- Infernal Baroness
- Inithwe Bloodtwin
- Lord Shazar
- Marquis
- Nazana
- Sicia Flametongue
- Tainix Hateflower
A tier
- Achak the Wendarin
- Akoth the Seared
- Diabolist
- Erinyes
- Gorlos Hellmaw
- Hellgazer
- Marquess
- Skimfos the Consumed
- Souldrinker
B tier
- Abyssal
- Mortu-Macaab
- Tarshon
- Tormentor
- Hellborn Sprite
- Hellfang
- Hound Spawn
- Ifrit
- Malbranche
Raid Shadow Legends Sylvan Watchers tier list
Sylvan Watchers follow the laws of The Sylvan Court. They destroy anyone who climbs the high jungles of Mistwood in their homeland, the City of Nyresa, and insult them.
Below is a ranking of all Sylvan Watchers according to their battle prowess:
SS tier
- Claidna
- Searsha The Charred
- King Gallcobar
- Elva Autumnborn
- Oella
S tier
- Greenwarden Ruarc
- Ruella
- Wyrennon the Silken
- White Dryad Nia
- Locwain
A tier
- Shadowbow Tirlac
- Myciliac Priest Orn
- Enda Moonbeam
- Kellan the Shrike
- Ailil
- Mistrider Daithi
- Duedan the Runic
B tier
- Margrave Greenhawk
- Cormac the Highpeak
- Pathfinder Cait
Raid Shadow Legends Undead Hordes tier list
Undead Hordes comprise ghouls and creatures of dead Telerians and other humans. After the call of Corruption revived them, they served the Dark One as its minions.
The Undead Hordes Champions tier list is given below:
SS tier
- Bad-el-Kazar
- Ma’Shalled
- Nekhret the Great
- Nethril
- Rotos the Lost Groom
- Saito
- Seeker
- Siphi the Lost Bride
- Skartosis
- Urost the Soulcage
S tier
- Bloodgorged
- Doomscreech
- Drowned Bloatwraith
- Frozen Banshee
- Gorgorab
- Harvest Jack
- Mausoleum Mage
- Seducer
- Skartorsis
- Suzerain Katonn
- Vogoth
- Zelotah
A tier
- Anax
- Balthus Drauglord
- Banshee
- Catacomb Councilor
- Corpse Collector
- Corpulent Cadaver
- Crypt-King Graal
- Dark Athel
- Dark Elhain
- Defiled Sinner
- Elegaius
- Grinner
- Husk
- Lich
- Little Miss Annie
- Temptress
B tier
- Bone Knight
- Gravechill Killer
- Hexia
- Karam
- Rotting Mage
- Sorceress
- Wretch
- Dead Crusader
- Amarantine Skeleton
- Arbalester
- Ghoulish Ranger
- Hollow
- Stitched Beast
Raid Shadow Legends Orcs tier list
Orcs do whatever they can to survive, including looting travelers of their blood and bones. They have solid control in the pockets from Durham Forest to Deadlands.
Below are all Orcs Champions ranked in a tier list:
SS tier
- Dhukk the Pierced
- Kreela Witch-Arm
- Warlord
S tier
- Angar
- Galek
- Gomlok Skyhide
- Iron Brago
- Old Hermit Jorrg
- Robar
- Sandlashed Survivor
- Tuhak the Wanderer
- Vrask
- Zargala
A tier
- Bonekeeper
- Grohak the Bloodied
- King Garog
- Nogdar The Headhunter
- Seer
- Shaman
- Teela Goremane
- Ultimate Galek
- Veteran
B tier
- Bloodfeather
- Chopper
- Deathchanter
- Ironclad
- Pigsticker
- Raider
- Ripperfist
- Terrorbeast
- Torturehelm
- Goremask
- Huntress
- Spikehead
- Totem
- Treefeller
- Twinclaw Disciple
- Wyvernbane
- Warchanter
Raid Shadow Legends Knight Revenant tier list
Knight Revenant Champions are the disciples of the K’leth Death Cult and believe they are vessels for their deceased members. They enslave people for their support and ritual sacrifices.
The Knight Revenant Champions are ranked in a tier list below:
SS tier
- Doompriest
- Miscreated Monster
- Rector Drath
- Sinesha
- Skullcrown
- Soulless
S tier
- Bystophus
- Crypt Witch
- Deathless
- Executioner
- Golden Reaper
- Hegemon
- Pestilus
- Renegade
- Sepulcher Sentinel
- Tomb Lord
- Wurlim Frostking
- Ashwalker
A tier
- Coffin Smasher
- Crimson Slayer
- Gladiator
- Guardian
- Kytis
- Narma the Returned
- Necrohunter
- Pitiless One
- Thea the Tomb Angel
- Theurgist
- Versulf the Grim
- Whisper
B tier
- Acolyte
- Arcanist
- Bergoth the Malformed
- Centurion
- Daywalker
- Faceless
- Magus
- Pharsalas Gravedirt
Raid Shadow Legends Ogryn Tribe tier list
Ogryn Tribe characters depend on their brute force to win. Together with Skinwalkers, they guard the Felwin’s Gate, entry to the Aravia Kingdom.
Below are all champions ranked from the Ogryn Tribe faction:
SS tier
- Bellower
- Big ‘Un
- Ghrush the Mangler
- Maneater
- Skullcrusher
- Uugo
S tier
- Cagebreaker
- Grimskin
- Gurgoh the Augur
- Gurptuk Moss-Beard
- Ignatius
- Klodd Beastfeeder
- Shamrock
- Siegehulk
- Towering Titan
- War Mother
A tier
- Drokgul the Gaunt
- Galkut
- Geargrinder
- Grunch Killjoy
- Ogryn Jailer
- Prundar
- Shatterbones
B tier
- Furystoker
- Mycolus
- Occult Brawler
- Pounder
- Rocktooth
- Siegebreaker
- Stoneskin
- Wagonbane
- Flesheater
- Fortress Goon
- Magmablood
- Ruffstone
- Lumberer
Raid Shadow Legends Dwarves tier list
The Dwarves are skilled craftsmen who have isolated themselves for years. After the attack of Siroth’s demonic legion, they are now seeking justice and revenge.
The tier list of Dwarves Champions is given below:
SS tier
- Grizzled Jarl
- Maulie Tankard
- Melga Steelgirdle
- Rearguard Sergeant
- Rugnor Goldgleam
- Runekeeper Dazdurk
- Tormin the Cold
- Trunda Giltmallet
- Underpriest Brogni
- Acrizia
- Demytha
S tier
- Baerdal Fellhammer
- Dilgol
- Gala Longbraids
- Geomancer
- Hurndig
- Kurzad Deepheart
- Mountain King
- Rock Breaker
A tier
- Avir the Alchemage
- Cudgeler
- Fodbor The Bard
- Grumbler
- Runic Warder
- Stout Axeman
B tier
- Boltsmith
- Bulwark
- Hatchet Slinger
- Madman
- Master Butcher
- Samar Gemcursed
- Icebound Prospector
- Beast Wrestler
- Dolor Lorekeeper
- Flailer
- Gloril Brutebane
- Honor Guard
- Painsmith
- Perforator
Raid Shadow Legends Shadowkin tier list
Shadowkin Champions reside beyond Brimstone Path, located far from the Eastern continent. Ruled over by Demonspawn for five centuries, they now fight to regain their lost honor.
The Shadowkin Champions are listed below, according to their combat power:
SS tier
- Genbo the Dishonored
- Genzin
- Lady Kimi
- Riho Bonespear
- Kyoku
S tier
- Hotatsu
- Jintoro
- Toragi The Frog
- Umetogi
A tier
- Burangiri
- Chani
- Chonoru
- Fenshi
- Oboro
- Sachi
- Itinerant
B tier
- Fanatic
- Gory
- Lifetaker
- Nobel
- Odachi
- Vagabond
- Yoshi the Drunkard
- Assassin
- Bloodmask
- Conscript
- Infiltrator
- Marauder
It should be noted that Raid Shadow Legends' meta changes every time the developer updates the title.