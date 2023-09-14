Raid Shadow Legends Champions tier list (September 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends features over 700 characters called Champions. Each one performs unique roles, has elemental types, and belongs to different factions. With such a massive roster, choosing the best Champion for your squad becomes difficult. This is where tier lists come in handy because they rank every character based on their battle prowess.

This tier list ranks every Champion in the title from strongest to worst, depending on their power level and utility in combat.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Raid Shadow Legends Champions in a tier list

Your Raid Shadow Legends squad can include up to four Champions with these unique roles: Attack, Defense, Tank, and Support. Each character possesses three elemental types that interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system. Some Champions also have a Void element type that is neutral to the other three.

All Champions belong to one of 15 factions in this mobile gacha title’s lore. Here is the list:

High Elves

Barbarians

Dark Elves

Lizardmen

Sacred Order

Skinwalkers

Banner Lords

Demonspawn

Sylvan Watchers

Undead Hordes

Orcs

Knight Revenant

Ogryn Tribes

Dwarves

Shadowkin

This article divides all Raid Shadow Legends Champions into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gacha titles, SS comprises the most powerful characters, and the B tier contains the weakest ones.

Here is what each tier means:

SS tier: This tier features the strongest characters that outperform every other Champion in the current meta. Each faction’s SS-tier Champion has high attacking and defense stats. They provide excellent support to the team and tank substantial damage from enemies.

S tier: These units are the second-best Raid Shadow Legends Champions. They can outperform every other character but are less potent than the SS-tier characters. Upgrade them, and you can win all matches or game modes.

A-tier: Average Support, Tank, Attack, or Defense Champions are in this tier. They excel at their roles but might have difficulty after you clear the mid-game stages. You need excellent strategy and understanding of the meta to win with these units. It’s best to upgrade them at every opportunity.

B-tier: These units are the best fit for beginners in this fantasy-themed game. B-tier champions are the worst fighters, but starters can use them to understand the meta and gameplay better.

With all this in mind, let's take a look at the Raid Shadow Legends Champions tier list for September 2023.

Raid Shadow Legends High Elves tier list

Apothecary in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

High Elf is an advanced faction that has achieved the pinnacle of physical, spiritual, and intellectual development. They’ve built a prosperous city in their homeland, Aravia.

Here is a tier list of High Elves Champions:

SS tier

Apothecary

Arbiter

Belanor

Lyssandra

Tayrel

S tier

Basileus Roanas

Battlesage

Elenaril

Heiress

Ithos

Luthiea

Royal Guard

Royal Huntsman

Shirimani

Thenasl

Vergis

Yannica

A tier

Elhain

Exemplar

Fencer

Hyria

Jinglehunter

Pyxniel

Reliquary Tender

Medicus

B tier

Adjudicator

Marksman

Avenger

Interceptor

Magister

Aristocrat

Raid Shadow Legends Barbarian tier list

Scyl of the Drakes in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

The Barbarian faction comprises mercenaries who work for whoever pays the highest. They are from Hark’han and patrol the Deadlands as part of a pact with the servants of Corruption.

Here is the Barbarian tier list for this turn-based strategy title:

SS tier

Scyl of the Drakes

Tuhanarak

Ursuga Warcaller

Valkyrie

Warmaiden

S tier

Alika

Altan

Armina

Atur

Elder Skarg

Fahrakin the Fat

High Khatun

Kantra the Cyclone

Marked

Sentinel

Sikara

Skytouched Shaman

Soulbond Bowyer

Turvold

Valla

Zephyr Sniper

A tier

Aina

Anointed

Baroth the Bloodsoaked

Dunestrider

Elder

Haarken Greatblade

Kallia

Scrapper

Skirmisher

Teshada

Yakarl the Scourge

Trugorr

Outlander

B tier

Berserker

Bloodbraid

Hill Nomad

Maeve

Ragemonger

Suwai Firstborn

Tigersoul

Jotun

Ox

Slayer

Woad-Painted

Raid Shadow Legends Dark Elves tier list

Blind Seer in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

Original inhabitants of Aravia, Dark Elves now live in the Jungle bordering Teleria. They take advantage of the persecution in Kaerok by setting up tolls. Dark Elves let pass those who pay them silver and seize life from the bodies of those who don’t pay.

The tier list for Dark Elves faction is as follows below:

SS tier

Blind Seer

Coldheart

Foli

Ghostborn

Kael

Lanakis the Chosen

Lydia the Deathsiren

Madame Serris

Rae

Zavia

Mithrala Lifebane

Supreme Kael

S tier

Astralith

Crimson Helm

Fang Cleric

Kaiden

Lua

Luria

Pain Keeper

Psylar

Rian the Conjurer

Spider

Spirithost

Visix the Unbowed

Vizier Ovelis

Warden

A tier

Captain Temila

Delver

Eviscerator

Hexweaver

Judge

Mystic Hand

Queen Eva

Retainer

Ruel the Huntmaster

B tier

Harvester

Paragon

Steel Bowyer

Wanderer

Raid Shadow Legends Lizardmen tier list

Dracomorph in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

Lizardmen live in the sewers and swamps in Teleria. They evolved and populated the land long before intelligent human species came around. The population of Teleria does not tolerate them, so they depend on messengers for food and ransom for their captives.

Here is a tier list of all Lizardmen characters in this RPG title:

SS tier

Dracomorph

Fu-Shan

Krisk the Ageless

Rhazin Scarhide

Pythion

Nekmo Thaar

S tier

Aox the Rememberer

Ramantu Drakesblood

Roxam

Vergumkaar

A tier

Basilisk

Bogwalker

Broadmaw

Drake

Gator

Haruspex

Jarang

Jareg

Jizoh

Quargan The Crowned

Skathix

Skull Lord Var-Gall

Venomage

B tier

Hurler

Metalshaper

Muckstalker

Skink

Skullsworn

Slitherbrute

Flinger

Slasher

Skinner

Raid Shadow Legends Sacred Order tier list

Abbess in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

The Champions from the Sacred Order protected Teleria from evil for centuries. However, after the war, they pledged allegiance and remained faithful to the Queen of Aravia. They guard her possessions and fulfill all her wishes.

Here is the Raid Shadow Legends tier list for the Sacred Order Champions:

SS tier

Abbess

Armiger

Athel

Cardiel

Cupidus

Deacon Armstrong

Fenax

Martyr

Roshcard the Tower

Sir Nicholas

Venus

S tier

Aothar

Cardinal

Errol

Godseeker Aniri

Hope

Inquisitor Shamael

Juliana

Lightsworn

Lodric Falconheart

Mistress of Hymns

Relickeeper

Romero

A tier

Astralon

Bushi

Canoness

Draconis

Frostbringer

Lamellar

Mordecai

Mother Superior

Outlaw Monk

Penitent

Sanctioned Purifie

Sanguinia

Tallia

Templar

Warpriest

B tier

Adriel

Chaplain

Confessor

Justiciar

Lady Etessa

Purgator

Sanctum Protector

Solaris

Knecht

Harrier

Headsman

Hospitaller

Judicator

Maiden

Missionary

Renouncer

Witness

Drillmaster

Raid Shadow Legends Skinwalkers tier list

Khoronar in Raid Shaodw Legends. (Image via Plarium)

According to the legend of Charocah, Skinwalkers had the power to morph themselves into any human or beast. These Shamans are now trapped into weird beings, neither human nor beast. Seemingly ferocious, they can sense evil and may act to destroy them in this free-to-play title.

Listed below is the tier list of all Skinwalkers:

SS tier

Khoronar

Norog

Leorius the Proud

S tier

Basher

Brakus the Shifter

Cleopterix

Fayne

Graybeard

Hakkorhn Smashlord

Longbeard

Steelskull

A tier

Bloodpainter

Channeler

Flesh-Tearer

Fleshmonger

Gnalhorn

Gnarlhorn

Grappler

Hoforees the Tusked

Reinbeast

Ursine Icecrusher

Ursine Ironhide

Warchief

Yaga the Insatiable

B tier

Panthera

Ripper

Snorting Thug

Taurus

Bloodhorn

Raid Shadow Legends Banner Lords tier list

Archmage Hellmut in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

Banner Lords Champions fight wars for King Tayba, whom they have sworn blind allegiance to. The Hereditary Knights of Kaerok also protect the royal administrator at the castle.

Here is each Banner Lord Champion, ranked from best to worst:

SS tier

Archmage Hellmut

Raglin

Septimus

Sethalia

Ursala the Mourner

Lady Quilen

Quintus the Triumphant

Marichka the Unbreakable

S tier

Baron

Black Knight

Cillian the Lucky

Gerhard the Stone

Helior

Lord Champfort

Lugan the Steadfast

Minaya

Oathbound

Richtoff the Bold

Rowan

Stag Knight

A tier

Alaric the Hooded

Azure

Chancellor Yasmin

Conquerer

Dagger

Giscard the Sigiled

Halberdier

Hordin

Knight Errant

Myrmidon

Preserver

Seneschal

Vanguard

Warcaster

Spymaster

B tier

Chevalier

Grandmaster

Lordly Legionary

Masked Fearmonger

Steadfast Marshal

Valerie

Sir Armitage

Misericord

Bombardier

Cataphract

Courtier

Crossbowman

Quaestor

Frontline Warrior

Bandit

Raid Shadow Legends Demonspawn tier list

Duchess Lilitu in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

Demonspawns resulted from an unholy bond between mortal humans and demons, planned by ancient dark beings. Forbidden to set foot on Teleria, they conspired with Necromancer to breed Demonspawnn.

Here is their tier list:

SS tier

Duchess Lilitu

Peydma

Prince Kymar

Tyrant Ixlimor

Umbral Enchantress

S tier

Alure

Candraphon

Countess Lix

Cruetraxa

Drexthar Bloodtwin

Excruciator

Fellhound

Infernal Baroness

Inithwe Bloodtwin

Lord Shazar

Marquis

Nazana

Sicia Flametongue

Tainix Hateflower

A tier

Achak the Wendarin

Akoth the Seared

Diabolist

Erinyes

Gorlos Hellmaw

Hellgazer

Marquess

Skimfos the Consumed

Souldrinker

B tier

Abyssal

Mortu-Macaab

Tarshon

Tormentor

Hellborn Sprite

Hellfang

Hound Spawn

Ifrit

Malbranche

Raid Shadow Legends Sylvan Watchers tier list

Claidna in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

Sylvan Watchers follow the laws of The Sylvan Court. They destroy anyone who climbs the high jungles of Mistwood in their homeland, the City of Nyresa, and insult them.

Below is a ranking of all Sylvan Watchers according to their battle prowess:

SS tier

Claidna

Searsha The Charred

King Gallcobar

Elva Autumnborn

Oella

S tier

Greenwarden Ruarc

Ruella

Wyrennon the Silken

White Dryad Nia

Locwain

A tier

Shadowbow Tirlac

Myciliac Priest Orn

Enda Moonbeam

Kellan the Shrike

Ailil

Mistrider Daithi

Duedan the Runic

B tier

Margrave Greenhawk

Cormac the Highpeak

Pathfinder Cait

Raid Shadow Legends Undead Hordes tier list

Bad-El-Kazar in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

Undead Hordes comprise ghouls and creatures of dead Telerians and other humans. After the call of Corruption revived them, they served the Dark One as its minions.

The Undead Hordes Champions tier list is given below:

SS tier

Bad-el-Kazar

Ma’Shalled

Nekhret the Great

Nethril

Rotos the Lost Groom

Saito

Seeker

Siphi the Lost Bride

Skartosis

Urost the Soulcage

S tier

Bloodgorged

Doomscreech

Drowned Bloatwraith

Frozen Banshee

Gorgorab

Harvest Jack

Mausoleum Mage

Seducer

Skartorsis

Suzerain Katonn

Vogoth

Zelotah

A tier

Anax

Balthus Drauglord

Banshee

Catacomb Councilor

Corpse Collector

Corpulent Cadaver

Crypt-King Graal

Dark Athel

Dark Elhain

Defiled Sinner

Elegaius

Grinner

Husk

Lich

Little Miss Annie

Temptress

B tier

Bone Knight

Gravechill Killer

Hexia

Karam

Rotting Mage

Sorceress

Wretch

Dead Crusader

Amarantine Skeleton

Arbalester

Ghoulish Ranger

Hollow

Stitched Beast

Raid Shadow Legends Orcs tier list

Dhukk The Pierced in Raid Shadow. (Image via Plarium)

Orcs do whatever they can to survive, including looting travelers of their blood and bones. They have solid control in the pockets from Durham Forest to Deadlands.

Below are all Orcs Champions ranked in a tier list:

SS tier

Dhukk the Pierced

Kreela Witch-Arm

Warlord

S tier

Angar

Galek

Gomlok Skyhide

Iron Brago

Old Hermit Jorrg

Robar

Sandlashed Survivor

Tuhak the Wanderer

Vrask

Zargala

A tier

Bonekeeper

Grohak the Bloodied

King Garog

Nogdar The Headhunter

Seer

Shaman

Teela Goremane

Ultimate Galek

Veteran

B tier

Bloodfeather

Chopper

Deathchanter

Ironclad

Pigsticker

Raider

Ripperfist

Terrorbeast

Torturehelm

Goremask

Huntress

Spikehead

Totem

Treefeller

Twinclaw Disciple

Wyvernbane

Warchanter

Raid Shadow Legends Knight Revenant tier list

Doompriest in Raid Shadow. (Image via Plarium)

Knight Revenant Champions are the disciples of the K’leth Death Cult and believe they are vessels for their deceased members. They enslave people for their support and ritual sacrifices.

The Knight Revenant Champions are ranked in a tier list below:

SS tier

Doompriest

Miscreated Monster

Rector Drath

Sinesha

Skullcrown

Soulless

S tier

Bystophus

Crypt Witch

Deathless

Executioner

Golden Reaper

Hegemon

Pestilus

Renegade

Sepulcher Sentinel

Tomb Lord

Wurlim Frostking

Ashwalker

A tier

Coffin Smasher

Crimson Slayer

Gladiator

Guardian

Kytis

Narma the Returned

Necrohunter

Pitiless One

Thea the Tomb Angel

Theurgist

Versulf the Grim

Whisper

B tier

Acolyte

Arcanist

Bergoth the Malformed

Centurion

Daywalker

Faceless

Magus

Pharsalas Gravedirt

Raid Shadow Legends Ogryn Tribe tier list

Bellower in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

Ogryn Tribe characters depend on their brute force to win. Together with Skinwalkers, they guard the Felwin’s Gate, entry to the Aravia Kingdom.

Below are all champions ranked from the Ogryn Tribe faction:

SS tier

Bellower

Big ‘Un

Ghrush the Mangler

Maneater

Skullcrusher

Uugo

S tier

Cagebreaker

Grimskin

Gurgoh the Augur

Gurptuk Moss-Beard

Ignatius

Klodd Beastfeeder

Shamrock

Siegehulk

Towering Titan

War Mother

A tier

Drokgul the Gaunt

Galkut

Geargrinder

Grunch Killjoy

Ogryn Jailer

Prundar

Shatterbones

B tier

Furystoker

Mycolus

Occult Brawler

Pounder

Rocktooth

Siegebreaker

Stoneskin

Wagonbane

Flesheater

Fortress Goon

Magmablood

Ruffstone

Lumberer

Raid Shadow Legends Dwarves tier list

Grizzled Jarl in Raid Shadow Legends. (Image via Plarium)

The Dwarves are skilled craftsmen who have isolated themselves for years. After the attack of Siroth’s demonic legion, they are now seeking justice and revenge.

The tier list of Dwarves Champions is given below:

SS tier

Grizzled Jarl

Maulie Tankard

Melga Steelgirdle

Rearguard Sergeant

Rugnor Goldgleam

Runekeeper Dazdurk

Tormin the Cold

Trunda Giltmallet

Underpriest Brogni

Acrizia

Demytha

S tier

Baerdal Fellhammer

Dilgol

Gala Longbraids

Geomancer

Hurndig

Kurzad Deepheart

Mountain King

Rock Breaker

A tier

Avir the Alchemage

Cudgeler

Fodbor The Bard

Grumbler

Runic Warder

Stout Axeman

B tier

Boltsmith

Bulwark

Hatchet Slinger

Madman

Master Butcher

Samar Gemcursed

Icebound Prospector

Beast Wrestler

Dolor Lorekeeper

Flailer

Gloril Brutebane

Honor Guard

Painsmith

Perforator

Raid Shadow Legends Shadowkin tier list

Genbo The Dishonored in Raid Shadow. (Image via Plarium)

Shadowkin Champions reside beyond Brimstone Path, located far from the Eastern continent. Ruled over by Demonspawn for five centuries, they now fight to regain their lost honor.

The Shadowkin Champions are listed below, according to their combat power:

SS tier

Genbo the Dishonored

Genzin

Lady Kimi

Riho Bonespear

Kyoku

S tier

Hotatsu

Jintoro

Toragi The Frog

Umetogi

A tier

Burangiri

Chani

Chonoru

Fenshi

Oboro

Sachi

Itinerant

B tier

Fanatic

Gory

Lifetaker

Nobel

Odachi

Vagabond

Yoshi the Drunkard

Assassin

Bloodmask

Conscript

Infiltrator

Marauder

It should be noted that Raid Shadow Legends' meta changes every time the developer updates the title.