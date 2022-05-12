Rainbow Six Extraction Nightmare Fog: All about new limited event, gadgets, enemies and more

Rainbow Six Extraction is the latest iteration of the game franchise that aims to provide a new co-op survival experience whilst retaining its core gameplay.

To further expand this experience, Ubisoft has developed a brand new limited-time event called Nightmare Fog that brings a lot of unique new content. This new limited-time event is set to last from May 12 to June 2, 2022, and features a brand new gameplay opportunity apart from the base release.

To give an insight into what's coming ahead for the PVE game, this article will cover all the key things that players need to know about.

Everything to expect from Rainbow Six Extraction's Nightmare Fog event

Rainbow Six Extraction's latest Nightmare Fog event brings a new toxic fog feature that affects the operator's sanity to a certain threshold. This fog is completely unavoidable and keeps on pushing players to survive the latest threat.

However, this Neurotoxin gas is not present in certain areas like Extraction zones, Airlocks, and Safe Rooms, so one can traverse through the map.

The player’s Neurotoxin level can be subdued by using a special Neurostim that is available in certain spots on the map. Each Neurostim decreases a player’s Neurotoxin level by 35%. Additionally, this Neurotoxin is also available in limited quantities, which makes the survival experience even harder.

The Neurotoxin system will work in a three-level system and will arrive with its own status effects:

Neurotoxin Level above 30%: Visual and auditory hallucinations, which includes enemy hallucination.

Visual and auditory hallucinations, which includes enemy hallucination. Neurotoxin Level above 65%: Disruption of visions (tunnel visioning, strong motion blur, and distorted vision).

Disruption of visions (tunnel visioning, strong motion blur, and distorted vision). Neurotoxin Level above 100%: Gradually drains HP every five seconds, which stops at 1 HP. However, that debuff can be taken care of if the Neurotoxic level goes below 100%.

These status effects can be applied cumulatively and multiple effects can occur at the same time. So, players have to be careful with the brand new addition of the Neurotoxin level that arrives with Nightmare Fog.

As for enemy hallucinations, Nightmare Fog will bring new types of Archeans to Rainbow Six Extraction and they will behave in the following way:

Sleepers: These spawning enemies remain static with an idle pose and won’t do anything.

These spawning enemies remain static with an idle pose and won’t do anything. Rushers: These enemies will run towards the players like alerted Archeans and perform an attack. However, since they are hallucinations, they won’t do any damage. Once they attack these enemies will disappear from the player’s vision.

These enemies will run towards the players like alerted Archeans and perform an attack. However, since they are hallucinations, they won’t do any damage. Once they attack these enemies will disappear from the player’s vision. Flickerers: These enemies are like Sleepers, but they keep on spawning and despawning to confuse one by making noises.

These enemies are like Sleepers, but they keep on spawning and despawning to confuse one by making noises. Vanishers: This enemy type spawns in a static position out of vision, but disappears once the player looks at them.

The game's latest event is also set to bring a lot of new additions to the game and the following is a list of new features that are highlighted in the latest update:

Ten New Prestige progression levels

New Protean Vigil antagonist

New REACT Rush Pistol

Five new Crisis Studies

Themed Charms for players

Extra XP towards Milestone Progression

The new Rush Pistol in Rainbow Six Extraction (Image via Ubisoft)

The brand new Rush Pistol can be equipped by players to rush through places with a speed boost and clear out places.

The new Protean Vigil in Rainbow Six Extraction (Image via Ubisoft)

Moreover, the addition of Protean Vigil also makes the gameplay more interesting in Singularity. The update also brings new lore to the Rainbow Six Extraction, which is something players should look out for as well.

