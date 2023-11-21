Rainbow Six Siege Azami Elite set announced: How to get, price, and more

Rainbow Six Siege has introduced Azami's Elite set to the game right ahead of the upcoming season, Operation Deep Freeze. The Japanese Operator received her Elite skin after one and a half years, and fans are excited to have it. The cosmetic features distinctive features from her past and her work with the secret organization at the SPD (security police division). You can grab it now from the in-game shop and enjoy the full outfit with animations.

This article will incorporate all the details that you need to know about Azami's Shade of Vengeance Elite skin in Rainbow Six Siege.

How to get Azami Elite skin in Rainbow Six Siege

Azami Shade of Vengeance Elite set (Image via Ubisoft)

The all-new Azami Elite set has been made available in Rainbow Six Siege right after its announcement on November 20, 2023. Here's how you can get it:

Launch Rainbow Six Siege and head to the Shop section.

Head to the Elite bundles tab to look for the Shade of Vengeance Elite skin.

Alternatively, you can also head to Azami's Operator Preview section and open the Appearance tab to open her Elite set.

Once you have purchased the Elite set, you can equip all the 10 items, including the MVP animation. You cannot purchase each item from the Elite set separately. However, once the bundle is purchased, you can mix and match your Elite cosmetics with others from your inventory.

How much does the Azami Elite skin cost?

Expand Tweet

For non-Battle Pass owners, the Shade of Vengeance Elite set is available for 1800 R6 Credits. However, if you own a Battle Pass, the shop will offer you a 10% discount on the cosmetic set, making it 1620 R6 Credits. Compared to the recent crossover Elite skins for Sledge (Halo series, Master Chief) and Iana (Nier Automata, 2B) in Rainbow Six Siege, the Azami Elite set is much cheaper.

The Azami Shade of Vengeance is the second Elite set for the ongoing season, as Ubisoft promised two Elites per Operation. That said, the upcoming Elites for Operation Deep Freeze are yet to be announced.

All included items in the Shade of Vengeance Elite set

The Azami Shade of Vengeance Elite set includes 10 items that you can acquire upon purchase. They are as follows:

Shade of Vengeance Operator Portrait

Shade of Vengeance Headgear

Shade of Vengeance Uniform

Shade of Vengeance Kunai skin (primary gadget)

Shade of Vengeance skin for 9x19VSN (primary SMG)

Shade of Vengeance skin for AC12 (primary Shotgun)

Shade of Vengeance skin for D-50 (sidearm)

Elite Golden Operator background

Eite Azami Chibi

MVP Elite animation for Shade of Vengeance

You might face some glitches while viewing the Elite MVP animation for Azami, but Ubisoft has mentioned it will fix the issue soon.