Rainbow Six Siege Battle Pass not working for Standard and Premium users

At the very start of Y9S1, the Rainbow Six Siege Battle Pass not working error has left players bewildered. Users have reported that the Battle Pass is neither working for Standard nor Premium versions, with progress not being registered and players being unable to unlock rewards. With the entire feature being inaccessible, this glitch is causing frustration, leaving the community enraged with Ubisoft.

Ubisoft has yet to come up with a patch to fix this. Subsequent updates to the game should come soon, but chances of compensation are unlikely.

Rainbow Six Siege Battle Pass not working, with players failing to track progress and unlock rewards

The title's Reddit community appears annoyed, as players report that the Battle Pass is not working. The issues range from the game failing to track progress and unlock rewards, leaving many worried that their investment, be it time or money, is going unrewarded. Those who purchased the premium tier are understandably unhappy that their hard-earned money appears to have gone to waste.

Players are also not receiving points for their matches or challenges, which puts them at a disadvantage when completing the Battle Pass in time.

For some users like u/United_Ad_723 and u/kenchi_official, the game does not reflect the transaction where the Battle Pass has been bought. The currency is deducted, so clearly, the transaction has taken place, but it is not being registered.

Ubisoft will hopefully solve the issue soon enough. In the meantime, players should focus on enjoying the core Siege experience, including the new content in Operation Deadly Omen.

Operation Deadly Omen introduces a new attacker operator, Deimos, along with several long-requested changes such as ADS and attachment revamp, shield operator rework, and Ash finally getting her ACOG back.

The Y9S1 Battle Pass consists of 100 tiers of free and premium rewards, which players can unlock from the launch of the new season on March 12, 2024, until June 10, 2024. Hopefully, Ubisoft will address and fix the issues pertaining to the Battle Pass, and players will be able to grind and unlock all the rewards.

