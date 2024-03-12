Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen download sizes for all platforms

The Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 update download sizes are out for all platforms, with the Operation Deadly Omen patch note revealing crucial information about the new and refreshed content. This season introduces a new operator named Daemos, along with various game-balancing elements such as significant bug fixes, an optics rework, weapon adjustments, and more.

The patch notes include precise download sizes for the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen update across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

This article aims to highlight these download sizes for Rainbow Six Siege.

What is the download size of the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen update across all platforms?

Expand Tweet

The Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 update will have different download sizes across platforms, with Xbox Series X having the largest and PlayStation 4 the smallest.

According to the patch notes, the following are the download sizes of the upcoming Y9S1 update.

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 update download size

Ubisoft Connect: 4.98 GB

4.98 GB Steam: 4.5 GB

4.5 GB Xbox One: 8 GB

8 GB Xbox Series X: 8.4 GB

8.4 GB PlayStation 4: 525 MB

525 MB PlayStation 5: 5.38GB

When does Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen release?

Expand Tweet

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 12, at 6 am PT, 9 am ET, 2 pm UTC, and 2 pm GMT. The update will be available simultaneously worldwide across all platforms, with server downtime of up to 60 minutes.

What's new in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen?

The upcoming update will address various bugs across gameplay, level design, operators, user experience, and audio. Significant operator balancing has been implemented for Azami and Finka.

Additionally, substantial weapon changes were made, and they are as follows:

WEAPON CLASSES

GENERAL

New classes: Revolver, Sniper Rifle, Slug Shotgun.

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

Movement speed reduced by 10%.

ADS TRANSITION

Normalized and simplified ADS curve transitions:

Fast: Handguns, Revolvers, Shotguns.

Medium: Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles.

Slow: Machine Pistols, Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Slug Shotguns.

ADS SPEED

Reduced ADS speed from idle/walk stances:

Handgun: 240ms (from 200).

Revolver: 240ms (from 200).

Machine Pistol: 380ms (from 280).

Submachine Gun: 460ms (from 300).

Assault Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Light Machine Gun: 560ms (from 450).

Marksman Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Sniper Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Shotgun: 340ms (from 250).

Slug Shotgun: 520ms (from 400).

Hand Cannon: 240ms (from 200).

Reduced ADS speed from sprint (same proportion).

Launchers are also affected. The ADS Speed depends on the type of sight.

Check out other Rainbow Six Siege-related articles:

Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 roadmap, operator remasters, and more || Rainbow Six Siege Augmented Reality Ying Elite skin || What is Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace and how to use it