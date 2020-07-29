An update has long been overdue for Red Dead Online, and fans' demands of a major content update to the game have now been answered by Rockstar Games.

It is time for players with an irrational fear of clowns to return to the game after they quit due to the presence of players with clown makeup in the lobbies of Red Dead Online as a form of protest.

This unusual protest ultimately led to Rockstar Games taking notice and introducing an all-new role of Naturalist in the Frontier Pursuits, which was the last major update in the game.

It had been seven months since Red Dead Online had received any significant improvements or additions. According to Rockstar Games, they have heeded the community feedback and incorporated several fixes to the game.

For a full detailed breakdown of all changes and lists of improvements and fixes, head on over to Rockstar Support Games Website.

RDR 2 Online 1.20 patch notes for PS4/XBOX/PC

Track, hunt and study the wonders of the animal kingdom in Red Dead Online’s latest Frontier Pursuit, The Naturalist.



Explore diverse locales, encounter Legendary Animals, wield new weapons, and more.https://t.co/xHlxcx7NRh pic.twitter.com/wf9oMAVFI0 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 28, 2020

[July 28, 2020] New Content in Red Dead Online

The world of Red Dead Online continues to evolve, with a new Frontier Pursuit featuring a unique path and activities to help you carve out a life for yourself on the frontier.

The new Naturalist Specialist Role opens a new path around tracking, studying and hunting animals. Naturalists get access to a new role progression, gameplay and several items. To gain access to the Role, visit the Welcome Center in the town of Strawberry to purchase the Sample Kit from Harriet Davenport to get started.

Seven new Legendary Animal species, each with three different sub-species, have been added to Red Dead Online. Some sub-species can be found in the open world by purchasing maps from Harriet Davenport, while sightings of some rare sub-species may become available from Harriet as you progress through the Naturalist Role.

Cougar

Fox

Boar

Beaver

Wolf

Bison

Elk

Two new Naturalist Role-related Free Roam Events have also been added to the game and will become available through invites as you progress through the Naturalist Role:

Protect Legendary Animal: Work with other players to free and escort a Legendary Animal species from Poachers

Wild Animal Tagging: Cooperate with others to sedate and tag a certain number of animal species within the time limit

Both Harriet Davenport and Gus Macmillan have set up stores in several locations across the world of Red Dead Online. Visit Harriet’s Naturalist Store to progress the Naturalist Role, purchase special tonics and hear about unique missions to participate in. Alternatively, drop by Gus’ Store with animal provisions to craft new clothing items, trinkets and more.

- Source: Rockstar Support Website

Conservationist Harriet Davenport is looking for adventurers to help her further her extensive knowledge of the animals of the five states. At odds with Harriet’s mission is retired big game hunter Gus Macmillan, who will compensate you handsomely for your hunting skills. pic.twitter.com/aGXshueFzu — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 28, 2020

Note that this is only a brief rundown of all the updates. The full list of patch notes is available on the official Rockstar Games website, linked here.