Real Madrid star Gareth Bale launches his Esports organization

Ellevens is a new esports organization co-owned by Gareth Bale.

Real Madrid star Gareth bale has decided to venture into the Esports scene as he launched his esports organization Ellevens. The organization is co-owned by the Welsh star and 38 Entertainment Group. Currently, four players have been recruited for the line-up, and more players will be recruited through the special hunt program.

The team will make its debut by competing in FIFA eClub World Cup 2020. In FIFA eClub World Cup 2020, 24 teams that have qualified out of 190 will fight it out from the 7th of February, 2020, in Milan. The tournament has a total prize pool of $100,000.

Current Line-up for the team

Pedro Resende

Ethan Higgins

Tyler Phillips

Tom (Nerd Fire)

Regarding the launch of the Esports team, Gareth Bale also commented:

“On the pitch, the goal is always to win. With Ellevens Esports, that winning attitude is just as important.There are similarities between football and esports in that it takes real dedication and sacrifice to reach the top of your game. I am looking to recruit a team of world-class players for Ellevens across a variety of games. Unearthing new talent is an exciting part of the process and it’s been really exciting to be involved in selecting our line-up of players so far!”

For recruitment, players can check the official website of Ellevens Esports and sign up under the player registration. The organization is also eyeing to expand its reach from FIFA to other multiplayer esports platforms like Fortnite and CS: GO by making new rosters.