FIFA 20: Top 10 players in the game confirmed

FIFA 20 – Top 10 Players

EA Sports have finally unveiled their FIFA 20 ratings and the fans are abuzz about it. EA have revealed the top 100 players in the game along with the legends who will be available in the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 players in the game:

90 – Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric and Ter Stegen (#10 - #7)

4 players have been rated at 90 in FIFA 20 and they are Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric and Marc-André ter Stegen.

Van Dijk had one of the best seasons ever by a defender last year and has got yet another upgrade in the game. The Dutch defender was rated at 85 initially in FIFA 19 but was upgraded to 88 in the FIFA 19 Winter Refresh. Now, in FIFA 20, his ratings have been boosted to 90 – making him the best defender in the game!

Mohamed Salah might not have been at his best last season but he did help Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League and finish runners up in the Premier League. He shared the Premier League Golden Boot as well, with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Luka Modric, the winner of the Ballon d'Or in December 2018, did not enjoy a great season at Real Madrid. He finished trophyless as a result of which he has received a downgrade in FIFA 20. The Croatian was rated at 91 in FIFA 19 but has been pushed to 90 in the new version.

The final player in the top 10 to be rated at 90 is Barcelona's goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen. The German has been at his best for the last couple of years and is showing exactly why the Catalan side signed him up. He was rated at 89 in FIFA 19 and has got a well-deserved upgrade.

