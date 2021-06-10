Reasons Animal Crossing is better than Stardew Valley 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has shown that gaming doesn't have to be intense. Another title that supports this argument is Stardew Valley. Both titles are extremely popular and are equally addictive. Both titles enable players to transform a piece of land into something extraordinary.

Be that as it may, both titles also require equal effort and a lot of investment. For those who struggle to dabble between the two, question which one claims an edge over the other.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is perhaps the sturdiest weapon in Nintendo's arsenal, which has broken several records.

While it is possible to juggle between both the titles, the following section will highlight why Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be an easier pick.

Animal Crossing vs Stardew Valley

Visiting other islands

The Animal Crossing community is a pretty close-knit one. Developers realized that it was important for players to interact with one another, considering that meeting anyone outdoors became a health hazard due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Dodo Airlines makes it possible for players to visit each other's islands. While devs have restricted the amount of alterations they can make (keeping everyone's creative perspective in mind).

Having said that, this has increased the scope of interaction between players. Players can also get items from other islands that they might not find on theirs.

Creating custom designs

Nintendo has made it possible to customize several items in the game, including tools and clothing.

(Image via Nintendo)

Doing so allows players to create their own unique clothing patterns, which they can share with other players. This might look like a daunting task at first, but as players progress in the game, they'll unlock more items and DIY recipes that come in handy.

Moreover, players can simply use the codes of other players and use their custom designs.

Better graphics

Stardew Valley is inspired by retro games and looks rather raw in its mechanics. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, on the flip side, looks smooth and absolutely gorgeous. It all comes down to preference when it comes to graphics, but the fifth entry in the long-running franchise ticks all the boxes.

Image via Nintendo)

Developers have paid a lot of attention to detail in New Horizons, which is also the reason behind its price tag.

More characters and works on real-time

New Horizons uses real-time, implying that all events and seasonal changes in the game occur at the same time as in real life. This also makes it easier to fit the game into the player's routine.

(Image via Nintendo)

Adding on, there are more than 300 unique characters in the game, which make the title pretty interesting. It is important to note that not all characters appear at the same time. Some might vanish for a few days but can be found loitering around the island or inspecting bugs in the museum.

In Stardew Valley, a day lasts for 15 minutes if the player never pauses, making things a bit monotonous.

