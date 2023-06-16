Top 5 reasons to play Honkai Star Rail on mobile devices

Honkai Star Rail is a phenomenal title that many gamers may appreciate playing on mobile devices. It is available on both Android and iOS. Hence, players don't have to worry about it being locked to a specific system. The reasons for playing the game will vary from one person to another, and this article will try to squeeze out many different motivations.

Everything, from Honkai Star Rail's gameplay to visuals, is worth discussing here. The title is available on platforms apart from Android and iOS, but this article specifically focuses on its excellence relative to other mobile games. It's a F2P offering, so there isn't much of a reason not to give it one attempt if you're interested.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Good quality-of-life features and reasons to play Honkai Star Rail on mobile devices

5) Accessibility

Some mobile gamers love characters designed in a very anime-esque style (Image via HoYoverse)

Many players today love video games that they can access from anywhere in the world. However, many great consoles and computers are often forced to be stationary in a single location or are too big and clunky to carry around. In Honkai Star Rail's case, the most convenient way to play this game is to download it on your mobile device.

The 3D world looks great, especially for a mobile game. Other related visuals, such as animations and special effects, all look high-quality, too. It's not like you're doing a significant downgrade to the point where your choice of platform hurts your enjoyment of the title.

4) Always being updated

New characters are always being added to the playable roster (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail isn't going to go out of business any time soon. It's made by the same company that created the highly successful Genshin Impact, which means money isn't an issue. Keep in mind that many mobile games often close prematurely. Chain Chronicle, Dragalia Lost, and Brave Brigade are all examples of fun titles that simply don't exist anymore for most audiences.

In Honkai Star Rail's case, it's a very popular mobile game that will continue to get several updates based on miHoYo's past track record. New content always means players have something to look forward to in the upcoming months.

3) Good quality-of-life features

It's easy to grind in this game (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is a very pleasant game to play on mobile devices due to several quality-of-life features, such as:

Speeding up gameplay

Auto-battling

Those two particular gameplay elements are a godsend for when the player has to grind. Some mobile games can be a bit grindy, as a similar title like Genshin Impact requires the player to do every attack all the time manually. By comparison, you can just start a battle in Honkai Star Rail, turn on auto-battling and the 2x speed buttons, and do something else in the meantime.

On a related note, this title isn't so easy that you never have to pay attention. It's just the grinding and early-game stuff you can easily AFK with these features.

2) A great but simple turn-based RPG

You can breeze through easily winnable fights without thinking, thanks to auto-battling (Image via HoYoverse)

Great games of this genre exist on mobile devices, but they're often limited to being:

Only available to those who pay for the entire game

Complicated, often with a whole set of unnecessary gameplay mechanics

Not very enjoyable

Honkai Star Rail is arguably one of the best F2P turn-based RPG games available, regardless of platform. Here is how combat works:

Basic Attacks: You can do Basic Attacks whenever you want, but they're the weakest tool available. Using a Basic Attack gives you a Skill Point.

You can do Basic Attacks whenever you want, but they're the weakest tool available. Using a Basic Attack gives you a Skill Point. Skill: By using a Skill Point, you can perform a Skill unique to the character.

By using a Skill Point, you can perform a Skill unique to the character. Ultimate: If you have enough Energy, you can do a very strong attack unique to the character. Doing Basic Attacks and Skills, as well as getting hit, gives you Energy.

Remember, everything is done in turn-based combat. This makes the gameplay pretty strategic while also being chill, as you don't need quick reflexes to be good here.

1) Very good for F2P players

The characters given away for free are pretty good in their roles (Image via HoYoverse)

While there are microtransactions involved in Honkai Star Rail, it is extremely vital to mention that the game can be beaten without ever spending a dime. This title is very generous to F2P players for the following reasons:

All characters are viable somewhere. You don't need a specific 5-star to do any content.

A Pity System exists. Smart players can guarantee that they'll get a featured 5-star character if they plan around it.

The currency used for obtaining characters is easily acquired by playing the game normally.

Many mobile games are outright terrible for F2P players. Having a title be generous is an amazing experience.

It is also worth mentioning that small spenders and even whales will get a ton of value out of Honkai Star Rail if they enjoy the game's combat and premise.

