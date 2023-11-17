Remnant 2 Bruin, Blade of the King boss guide: Tips and tricks, recommended Archetypes, and more

Remnant 2 recently introduced its first DLC, offering players a similar feel of randomized content as the base game, while introducing new boss fights and locations. However, being a souls-like title, things don't get any easier for anyone. Hence, a player is bound to struggle in boss fights, even with the most potent combinations of Archetypes.

One such boss fight comes from Bruin, Blade of the King. He can be found outside the Royal Castle, within the Glistering Cloister Dungeon. Bruin usually attacks with melee weapons for the most part, with one specific phase involving ranged attacks.

This article will guide you through the fight and Bruins move sets, making it easier for you to deal with him through either your first run, or your rerun in Adventure Mode.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to defeat Bruin, Blade of the King, in Remnant 2 The Awakened King?

Bruin, Blade of the King (Image via Remnant 2)

Bruin, Blade of the King, is a central boss in the game, and significant to the DLC's progress. Hence, before heading in, getting accustomed to his attacks is essential.

As mentioned, he dual-wields two swords and prioritizes melee combos, followed by a series of ranged attacks from a distance. Here is a list of Bruin's attacks in Remnant 2:

Swings his swords twice in the beginning.

Performs a charged attack, which can be identified by a white flash.

This charged attack will be followed by the initial two-swing combo, mentioned in the first point.

A three-swing combo from a close distance.

At half health, Bruin jumps on an upper platform and launches a barrage of swords.

At 25% health, Bruin will jump on an upper platform again and launch another barrage of swords. However, this time, the attacks will be followed by the summoning of Fae Angels.

Now that you know Bruin's attack patterns, here are a few tips and tricks to make the fight easier.

1) Tips and tricks

The fight begins with Bruin performing a charged attack on you (point 2), which you can identify by the white flash. As mentioned, this will always be followed up with two swings. So, create a distance by rolling in the opposite direction of the incoming attack.

White flash before the charged attack (Image via Remnant 2)

Look for his three-swing combo from a close distance, and as usual, create enough space to get trapped in the attack.

Cover from incoming barrage (Image via Remnant 2)

To avoid the range barrage, you can either hide behind a railing in the back side of the arena, or go directly below him. Use Enigma to deal with the Fae angles, and repeat these steps until Bruin is dead.

2) Recommended Archetype

Engineer's ultimate skill (Image via Remnant 2)

A combination of Invader and Engineer can make the fight easier, as the former can help you dodge attacks and deal high bursts of damage, while the latter can summon a turret to deal sustained DPS. For beginner Archetypes, Hunter and Medic should be enough.