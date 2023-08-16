Remnant 2 Engineer build: Secondary Archetypes, accessories, and traits

The Engineer is an Archetype in Remnant 2, excelling in bringing over big guns into battle. Just like the rest Archetypes featured in the sequel, the Engineer has unique abilities that can either reduce the damage received by its allies or provide buffs to its skill damage. In line with this, the Engineer’s tankiness will be further enhanced, provided that you equip it with the right stuff and skills.

With that in mind, this guide will walk you through some suggestions for making your Engineer Archetype a one-man wrecking machine.

Making the Engineer an absolute unit in Remnant 2

The Engineer Archetype Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Due to its durability and versatility, the Engineer’s toughness makes it one of Remnant 2 players' top choices. It offers an exciting playstyle with its unique ability to convert heavy weapons into turrets. It's an ideal choice for your build when paired with the Challenger as your secondary Archetype because of its Strong Back trait and versatility in dealing with enemies at close range.

Next are the skills of both Archetypes. It is highly suggested to use the Archetype’s heavy weapon – Vulcan, alongside its increased ammo. It possesses a decent range, not to mention that it has a substantial damage output.

As for the Challenger, you can use the Archetype’s Juggernaut skill making your build a tougher nut to crack. Additionally, it gives three stacks of Bulwark, which comes in handy whenever your Engineer build is on the heavy weapons stance by giving it mobility and more resiliency from damage.

Rampage is also essential in this build as it increases your Engineer’s rate of fire by 15%, movement speed by 10%, and reload speed by 20%.

Now, let's focus on the weaponry aspect of this Remnant 2 build. The Plasma Cutter works well for this build, unleashing massive damage against the enemies. It is suggested to have the Heat Sink mod for this long gun. Additionally, the Enigma will be an awesome sidearm, particularly suited for clearing a bunch of enemies due to its ability to hit multiple targets.

You can pair the handgun with the Mutator, dubbed the Harmonizer. This is a ranged Mutator that increases Mod Damage by 10%.

Incorporating a melee weapon into your build is also recommended. The Atom Splitter is a good choice since it can split huge rocks, not to mention inflicts massive damage on enemies. Its unique Weapon Mod – Fission Strike can release a wave of energy that deals insane damage to enemies within a ten-meter range.

Pairing the Atom Splitter with the Weaponlord Mutator can be highly effective. The sword’s basic melee attack ups the next charge by 10% at max level. It has a max stack of five, and upon reaching it, the sword’s next charged attack grants you an instant critical hit.

Other powerful stuff that you need to have for this build

(Accessories give more buff to your Engineer build. (Image via Gunfire Games)

You’ll also need the following accessories to further strengthen the already powerful Engineer build that you have:

Braided Thorns (Ring) – This lets you gain a 15% increase in Critical Chance for ten seconds after you’ve killed an enemy.

Grounding Stone Ring – Increases Shock Resistance and Shock Damage by 15% and 10%, respectively.

Probability Cord (Ring) – Increases Critical Damage by 30%.

Zania's Malice (Ring) – Dealing Weakspot damage increases Weakspot damage by 10% for seven seconds. It can stack up to three times.

Mechanic’s Cog (Ring) – While carrying an Engineer Heavy Weapon, you’ll gain 15% Movement Speed and a stack of Bulwark.

Hardcore Metal Band (Ring) – This ring adds one stack of Bulwark after taking damage. These individually fall off after ten seconds.

Range Finder (Amulet) – You receive 10% Ranged Damage and a two-meter Firearm Range after eliminating an enemy. This lasts for ten seconds and stacks three times. Additionally, the duration refreshes whenever you land ranged weakspot hits.

Dragon Heart (Relic) – It heals 70 of your health over 0.5 seconds.

It is also essential to focus on the following Traits for this build in Remnant 2:

Barkskin - Reduces all incoming damage

Expertise – Reduces skill cooldowns

Glutton – Increases the use speed of Relics and Consumables

Swiftness – Boosts Movement Speed

Vigor – Increases Maximum Health

Acquiring these components may require some effort, but once you obtain the items mentioned above, your enemies will think twice before facing you.

