Remnant 2 Index of the Scribe Amulet guide: Location and other details

A lot of secrets are inside the newest world of Remnant 2, waiting to be revealed by players. Clandestine puzzles and unique interactions with NPCs have always pulled players in for multiple hours, making the souls-like title a fascinating experience. This article will guide you through one such secret within the newest DLC.

Readers will find details on the Index of the Scribe Amulet below, hidden within the Forlorn Coast map of Remnant 2 The Awakened King. Typically, obtaining this item requires a bit of searching, fighting, and a little negotiating.

How to get the Index of the Scribe Amulet in Remnant 2 The Awakened King

The Index of the Scribe can be picked up from the Forlorn Coast, following a few interactions within the location. It would help if you got this Amulet quickly since it increases mod and skill weakspot damage of the wearer by 35%. This means that any weapon mod with in-built weakspot damage will be amplified.

Here is a summarized version of the process for acquiring the Amulet:

Look for Lewise after entering the Forlorn Coast, and keep his location in mind. He can be found on the left side of the map, inside a small tunnel.

Look for a Misplace Memoir in the three locations of the Forlorn Coast. The Memoir will be present in one of them.

The first location is past the section with a riverway and many boats. Keep an eye out for a red marker on your map.

The second location is near the entrance of the Palace, near the second bell for The Dark Pact trait.

The third location is near the checkpoint of the One True King's Palace, after a series of stairs on the right side.

Without interacting with the Misplaced Memoir, return it to Lewise, and he will reward you with the Amulet.

Misplaced Memoir in Remant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Remember that it is essential not to interact with the Memoir, as doing so will lead to him giving you different items altogether.

Misplaced Memoir location #1

Once you cross the narrow riverway with many boats, take the first bridge to the other side and take the right alleyway. The images below should make things more transparent.

Bridge to the first location in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Right alleyway in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

The item will shine with a red aura if it is present there. If not, head to the second location.

Misplaced Memoir location #2

Head to the location of the second bell required to unlock The Dark Pact trait. Full details can be found in this article. Take the first right from the elevator near the Palace and jump to the other roof. Make a left, followed by a right, and look for a bench near the bell. You can look at your map for a pinpoint location.

Jumping from one roof to another in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

If there isn't any red spark or pin, head to the third location.

Misplaced Memoir location #3

Stairs to the Palace in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Past the series of steps and the respawn checkpoint just outside the Palace, take the rightmost alleyway until you come across a sewer hole and a broken gate. The item should be present there.

Give the Memoir to Lewise

Giving the Memoir to Lewise in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Make sure to perform no interaction with the Memoir, and hand it over to Lewise. He will reward you with the Index of the Scribe Amulet.