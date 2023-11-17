Remnant 2 Sparkfire Shotgun guide: Location and other details

Sparkfire Shotgun is one of the few weapons added alongside Remnant 2's The Awakened King DLC. This specific gear can be easy to miss, as it is hidden deep beneath the new region in Losomn. However, going through the grind and acquiring the weapon is highly recommended for all players, as it is excellent for applying the Burning status.

Gamers must acquire a unique Lighthouse key from the Derelict Lighthouse location during this process. This key can be used in various places; you will need it only for one particular section. This article will guide you to the Sparkfire Shotgun within the new DLC.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get the Sparkfire Shotgun in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC?

Here is a summarized version of the process required to get the Sparkfire Shotgun in this game:

Head to the very end of the Derelict Lighthouse map.

Defeat the bosses, Gorecarver and Thunderpiercer, and pick up the Lighthouse key.

Make your way to the Lighthouse and look for a path below.

To open the first door in the basement, interact with the Lighthouse key and flip it to unlock.

Head inside the room and approach the forge to pick up the Shotgun.

While in the Lighthouse, climb up to the door and use the key again to unlock a way to the roof. Explore this small area, and you will find the Lighthouse Keeper's Ring.

1) Defeat Gorecarver and Thunderpiercer

You must be on the Derelict Lighthouse map to get the Shotgun. Head to the very end section of the location and defeat both Gorecarver and Thunderpiercer. These two bosses need to be killed to get the Lighthouse key. Their location can be found in the image below.

Map of the Derelict Lighthouse (Image via Gunfire Games)

Once you obtain the Lighthouse key, head to the main Lighthouse on the map.

2) Enter the secret passage

After crossing the bridge, instead of going upstairs to the Lighthouse, take the path to your left and look for a small opening. The image below should make things more straightforward for players.

Secret passage underneath the Lighthouse in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

After jumping down, unlock the first door you see using the Lighthouse key.

3) Collect the Shotgun

Sparkfire Shotgun location in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Head inside after unlocking the door and approach the forge. Next, pick the Shotgun up to add it to your inventory. Using the key in the basement first is important since using it upstairs before doing that might cause the item to disappear from your stock.

After collecting the Shotgun, you can climb the Lighthouse and find a door to open using the same key. Once on the balcony, turn left and head inside the broken building to pick up the Lighthouse Keeper's Ring in Remnant 2.