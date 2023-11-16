Remnant 2 The Awakened King Crimson Guard armor set: Location, puzzles, and more

Players will find new content being added to the older maps of Remnant 2. The Palace Courtyard, one of the memorable locations from the base game, seems to have gotten a few more puzzles added. Players need to own the newest DLC, The Awakened King, and complete a few steps to acquire The Red Prince armor set.

This article will guide you through the entire process of acquiring The Red Prince's armor set, including all the minor puzzles, locations, and tips to make things quicker. Expect a few pre-requirement steps as well, since the reward is locked behind specific enemies.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get The Red Prince armor set from Remnant 2 The Awakened King

Starting screen for The Awakened King (Image via Remnant 2)

Here is a summarized list of everything that you need to do to obtain The Red Prince armor set:

Complete The Awakened King DLC One Shot campaign and defeat the One True King.

Reroll the DLC in Adventure Mode and look for the Gilded Chambers map.

Defeat Fae Knights and collect three Crimson King Coins.

Head to The Red Prince's arena and wait for the dialogue "Sure, here is your tribute".

Teleport back to the Chamber of the Faithless and talk to The Red Prince to get the armor set.

1) Pre-requirements

Gilded Chambers (Image via Remnant 2)

To start farming the armor set, make sure to finish the campaign of The Awakened King and defeat the One True King. This will unlock the Adventure Mode of the DLC's campaign, allowing you to freely explore and crack puzzles in the new locations. Here, your main objective is to roll the Adventure Mode and look for the Gilded Chambers map.

2) Defeat Fae Knights and collect Crimson King Coins

Fae Knights (Image via Remnant 2)

Once you are in the Gilded Chambers, look for the Fae Knights. They wield a similar animation and attire to that of The Red Prince, and they are also enemies from the base game.

Crimson King Coins (Image via Remnant 2)

Defeat three of them to collect a total of three Crimson King Coins. Note that some Fae Knights have reduced spawning rates, requiring you to reroll the map and look for Gilded Chambers once again. Rest assured, the Coins will stay in your inventory by doing so.

Make your way to The Red Prince's arena with the three coins.

3) Offer the Coins

Dialogue option (Image via Gunfire Games)

Start a conversation with The Red Prince and offer all the Coins as tribute. He will then temporarily kill you, after which you can respawn and head back to the arena. Here, you will see the Red Prince's vacant throne.

Crimson Guard armor set (Image via Gunfire Games)

To find him, teleport to the Chamber of the Faithless, and you will see The Red Prince standing on the broken throne of the One True King. Talk to him and he will reward you with the armor set.