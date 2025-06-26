REPO The Museum update is now live: Full patch notes explored

REPO is an exciting horror co-op title released in February 2025. Met with countless positive reviews upon arrival, the game recently received its first major update called The Museum. The latest addition not only adds a ton of new elements but also improves the game's overall performance.

As a Windows exclusive title, its update has now rolled out for everyone via Steam. Mentioned below are the complete patch notes regarding this update, as revealed by the developers.

Full patch notes for REPO The Museum update

The latest update for REPO has now rolled out (Image via semiwork)

New

A whole new level, Museum of Human Art!

Server List and Random Matchmaking!

Region Picker - Choose your server region, or keep automatic selection as before!

Moon Phases - Shifts every 5 levels, raising difficulty and adding effects like Overcharge. Only a few moons are available for now, with more planned! View active moons in the escape menu.

Overcharge - Only active in later moon phases. Grabbing an enemy builds Overcharge. When the meter is full, you get blasted back! Stronger enemies generate more Overcharge. If multiple players grab the same enemy, the Overcharge is greatly reduced.

Kick - Remove players from a lobby or during a level, preventing them from rejoining.

Lobby Passwords - Private lobbies can now be password protected for security!

Steam - Click player heads in the lobby or icons next to mic sliders to open their Steam profile!

Steam - Players now appear in your "recently played with" list after playing together.

Toggle Mute - Press "B" to quickly mute or unmute your microphone. It can be configured in settings.

New upgrade - Crouch Rest!

New upgrade - Tumble Wings!

New item - Pulse Pistol!

New item - Boltzap!

New item - Photon Blaster!

New item - Prodzap!

New item - Duck Bucket!

New Item - C.A.R.T. Cannon!

New Item - C.A.R.T. Laser!

New item - Phase Bridge!

New battery UI - Every stock on the battery now represents one use.

New gameplay setting - Invert vertical aim!

Extraction Points now feature a new warning graphic during the countdown, highlighting what valuables are at risk of being destroyed!

Changes

Microphone - Now stays active slightly longer on death for more death scream action, then briefly mutes to allow spectators to also experience the cutoff.

Spectate - No longer collides with enemies.

Spectate - Value now shown when spectating a player holding an item.

Info UI - Adjusted to reduce overlap with inventory UI.

Level Loading - Improved some loading graphics.

Lobby Invite - Button now opens the Steam invite window instead of the Friends overlay.

Charge Station - Added segmented bar for easier reading.

Sledgehammer - Updated hit sound.

Drones - Drones that can attach to both players and objects now more accurately target nearby objects when players are close.

Rubber Duck - No longer does little idle jumps in the Shop or Truck level.

Ranged Weapons - Strength no longer affects stability. Ranged weapons no longer become more stable with higher strength or twitchy at very high strength.

Ranged Weapons - Can no longer misfire inside the truck.

Gun - Updated some sounds.

Map - Lowered volume of other players' maps.

Enemies - Adjusted behavior when attempting to leave; they should now respond more dynamically to player actions.

Enemies - Valuable condition to stun an enemy is now based on mass, instead of size.

Enemy Upscream - Textures now have more detail.

Enemy Trudge - Lights now have shadows and do not bleed through walls.

Enemy Chef - Now has death effects and sounds.

Enemy Robe - Now plays a death sound. Leaves if stuck too long without reaching a player.

Forced Aim - Now blends into default sensitivity and smoothness to avoid impacting gameplay.

Physic Grabber - Logic has been tweaked to not cause so much jittery motions when player strength is increased. Weapons have been tweaked to handle better as well.

Physic Grabber - Rotation now has sounds!

Truck - Improved some colliders.

Flashlight - Should now give better contact shadows.

Death Pits - Objects that survive death pits now show an effect.

Server Connection - Now uses different ports to help with rare connection issues.

Headman Manor - Visible moon graphics removed from outdoor rooms.

Swiftbroom Academy - Added visible ceiling fence to outdoor areas.

Swiftbroom Academy - Removed emission from potion bottle props so they stand out less.

Swiftbroom Academy - Replaced padlocks with planks on blocked furniture and doors.

Fridge - Improved textures in Headman Manor and McJannek Station for more detail.

Balancing

Crouching - Regenerates stamina faster, especially when stationary.

Difficulty - Now scales beyond level 10. Level size, enemy count, and extraction goal increase per level.

Truck Healer - Now gives 50 health from the start, but will decrease with moon phases.

Level Value - Total value is now more consistent across levels.

Hiding - You can now talk a bit more before enemies hear you.

Enemies - All enemies now attack players, making sounds when very close.

Enemies - Some enemies are now heavier when stunned.

Enemies - Reduced chance of duplicate enemies in the late game.

Enemy Orbs - Removed limit of 10.

Enemy Grabbing - Enemies break free more slowly when held by multiple players.

Enemy Valuable Damage - Now loses a set percentage of its initial value when used to damage enemies.

Enemy Gnomes/Bangers - Now have extended timeouts on death, matching other enemies. If all are dead at the same time, they forget the player’s target position.

Enemy Huntsman - Now hums when minding his own business.

Enemy Hidden - Now runs off and despawns after grabbing someone. Shortened max hold time. Movement sounds are easier to hear. Leaves after being stunned. Reduced time before the player regains control.

Enemy Trudge - Look under attack now deals more damage.

Enemy Upscream - Much lower chance to attack multiple times in a row. Reduced time before the player regains control.

Enemy Bowtie - Now has more health.

Charging Station - Now holds 10 crystals to improve late-game viability.

Upgrades - Shop prices now receive a discount for each player in the team.

Health Packs - Shop prices now receive a discount for each player in the team. Price no longer increases indefinitely.

Crystals - Price no longer increases indefinitely.

Recharge Drone - Cost increased to match Feather Drone.

Zero Gravity Orb - No longer drains extra when players are inside. Radius increased by 50%.

Roll Drone - Bit stronger effect on players.

Weapons - Reduced all shop prices.

Melee Weapons - No longer locked to a fixed distance from the player, easier to swing, and more durable. Weapons no longer hit the wielder unless grabbed by two or more players.

Ranged Weapons - Improved accuracy.

Gun - Now deals 80 damage and stuns medium enemies instead of heavy. Increased knockback and longer stun time. Now 15 bullets. Extended freeze frame for all enemies.

Shotgun - Now has 5 bullets.

Tranq Gun - Now has 8 bullets, bigger hitbox on hit, and longer hitbox linger. Stun duration increased to 18 seconds from 16.

Valuable Tracker - Cost significantly reduced.

Extraction Tracker - Cost significantly reduced.

Shockwave Grenade - Cost reduced.

Stun Grenade - Cost reduced.

Frying Pan - Now does more damage.

Valuable Wind-up Frog - Higher value.

Valuable Propane Tank - No longer freezes enemies as it deals damage.

Valuable Animal Crate - Now only activates after an initial grab or bump.

Valuable Wizard Broom - Now breaks the grabber connection when triggered.

Valuable Ice Saw - Now breaks the grabber connection when triggered.

Fixes

Save Files - Updated logic to prevent the "dev save" issue that made the game unplayable. Corrupted saves can now be deleted from the saves menu.

Lobby Join - Fixed bug where all players got stuck on an infinite loading screen when joining a new lobby from an existing one.

Levels - Potential fix for rare client bug that spawned both a door and a blocked door in some rooms, blocking passage.

Shop - Fixed bug that kept extraction stuck for the rest of the level if the button was pressed before it fully opened.

Arena Spectate - Top view now displays correctly and ends sooner.

Save Files - Fixed a rare bug that could delete saves when joining a lobby from another lobby.

Shop - Fixed bug where health changes were saved during the outro.

Shadows - Fixed excessive gap between shadows and their objects.

Phys Grabber - Rotation now correctly accounts for player strength.

Enemy Spawn - Fixed a rare bug where enemies could spawn too close to the truck at level start.

Enemy Robe - Fixed bug where they sometimes didn’t die, and a rare invisibility bug.

Enemy Rugrat - Fixed long delay before giving up on unreachable objects. Fixed notice animation repeating for some players.

Enemy Peeper - Fixed bug where it didn’t always drop an orb on death.

Enemy Huntsman - Fixed bug causing random shots after final extraction. Fixed bug allowing hits through thin walls and floors.

Enemy Duck - Fixed a bug causing it to attack players from too far away.

Enemy Spewer - Fixed despawn animation not playing.

Enemy Bowtie - Fixed hitting through walls in some cases.

Enemy Trudge - Fixed looking under attacks sometimes not working correctly for non-hosts, and fixed infinite attacks causing soft-locks.

Extraction Points - Fixed animated top collider that could push players out of the level at high elevations.

Extraction Points - Fixed issue where valuables added during the warning phase weren't counted at final extraction.

Extraction Points - Fixed a rare bug where players could be killed outside the extraction zone if close enough.

Charging Station - Fixed crystal charge not being stored properly between levels. Fixed desync issue for clients.

Valuable Discover - Fixed issue where graphic occasionally lingered as a small box on screen.

Tutorial Hint - Fixed bug where joining a lobby during the tutorial left a broken hint active indefinitely.

Tutorial Hints - Fixed a bug where clients received tips one level late, sometimes resulting in outdated hints being displayed.

Menus - Fixed escape key not being supported in some menus.

Menu Buttons - Fixed remapped grab key being used for some menu buttons.

Menu Buttons - Fixed rapid button clicks, causing the menu cursor to disappear sometimes.

Control Rebinding - Fixed bug preventing the Escape key from being bound.

Lobby Menu - Fixed bug where a player's ping sometimes displayed your own ping instead.

Save Menu - Fixed bug where player names were sometimes added to the wrong save file.

Player Name - Fixed errors caused when multiple players shared the same name.

Player Jump - Fixed issue where jumping on physic objects could sometimes hurt the player.

Spectate Name - Added max size to prevent overlap with other UI elements.

UI - Removed Rich Text support from specific elements to prevent exploits that could harm other players.

Ranged Weapons - Now aim more accurately at the crosshair.

Items - Fixed bug where unequipping items inside other players could push them out of the level.

Items - Fixed item effects, such as Indestructible Drone not working during lag.

Indestructible Drone - Break events no longer trigger on valuables like Explosive Barrel when indestructible. Fixed bug where some objects lost value when the drone detached.

Drones - Fixed bug where clients sometimes saw the wrong connection target.

C.A.R.T. - Fixed a rare bug where a Death Pit could destroy it through walls.

Pocket C.A.R.T. - Fixed bug causing items inside the cart to float when equipped to the inventory.

Valuable Ice Saw - Fixed a bug causing enemies to respawn too quickly when triggered.

Valuable Animal Crate - Fixed bug that caused enemies to respawn too quickly when triggered. Fixed a rare issue where it triggered without prior interaction.

Valuable Music Box - Fixed issue where it could be opened while blocked by physics objects.

Valuable Bottle - Colliders now less likely to get stuck in objects.

Valuable Trophy - Colliders now less likely to get stuck in objects.

Valuable Guitar - Colliders now less likely to get stuck in objects.

Valuable Goblin Head - Colliders now less likely to get stuck in objects.

Death Pits - Fixed enemies colliding with death pits through walls and floors.

Truck Screen - Fixed bug where certain player names prevented the truck from destroying slackers, causing level softlocks.

Shop - Fixed robbery truck message interrupting its departure, preventing players from leaving the Shop.

Security Fixes - Patched multiple hacker-related vulnerabilities.

Headman Manor - Fixed some rugs that caused the player to hide when crouching on top.

Swiftbroom Academy - Bookshelf top now has a collider to prevent players from getting stuck. Fixed valuables not being discoverable inside cabinets.

Ad

