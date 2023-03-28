Resident Evil 4 remake boss guide: How to easily defeat Bella Sisters (Chainsaw Sisters)

Resident Evil 4 remake, much like the original Resident Evil 4, features some really terrifying and challenging boss fights. The bosses in the remake are essentially the same as in the original, but with some slight differences due to the new gameplay mechanics.

Despite being a remake, Resident Evil 4 remake features some key differences in terms of its gameplay, which also translates into the enemy and boss encounters in the game. In the remake, players can parry incoming attacks using their combat knife, crouch and use stealth to take out enemies one-by-one, stun enemies and follow up with a melee attack, and more.

One of the earliest major boss fights in the game is against the Bella Sisters, also known as the Chainsaw Sisters. While not particularly difficult, this boss fight can be quite challenging for new players. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to defeat the Bella Sisters easily in Resident Evil 4 remake.

Tips to easily defeat the Bella Sisters in Resident Evil 4 remake

You will come face-to-face with the chainsaw-wielding twins in Chapter 6 of the Resident Evil 4 remake, where the boss will be surrounded by a few other Ganados. Fortunately, you can use the Sisters themselves to clear out the horde of Ganados, without you having to waste precious ammunition on the fodder enemies.

Here's how you can easily defeat the Bella Sisters in Resident Evil 4 remake:

Instruct Ashely to hide: Before starting the fight against the Sisters and the Ganados, make sure to command Ashley to hide inside a nearby locker, which will allow you to focus on defeating the boss, without having to worry about protecting Ashley from the horde.

Before starting the fight against the Sisters and the Ganados, make sure to command Ashley to hide inside a nearby locker, which will allow you to focus on defeating the boss, without having to worry about protecting Ashley from the horde. Start the fight by throwing grenades: If you have a few grenades in your inventory, throw them towards the Sisters as soon as the boss fight starts. You can also use flash grenades to stun the boss and follow up with a melee attack for bonus damage.

If you have a few grenades in your inventory, throw them towards the Sisters as soon as the boss fight starts. You can also use flash grenades to stun the boss and follow up with a melee attack for bonus damage. Use the Bella Sisters to dispatch the Ganados: During the boss fight, you can reposition yourself in such a way that the Sisters hit the Ganados that appear during the boss fight. This not only allows you to easily dispatch the fodder enemies but also save precious handgun and shotgun bullets, which you will need to kill the boss.

During the boss fight, you can reposition yourself in such a way that the Sisters hit the Ganados that appear during the boss fight. This not only allows you to easily dispatch the fodder enemies but also save precious handgun and shotgun bullets, which you will need to kill the boss. Don't parry the chainsaw attacks: As cool as it might look, parrying the chainsaw attacks is not a good idea, since doing so deals massive durability damage to your combat knife, which can eventually render it temporarily useless. Instead of trying to parry attacks, you should keep your distance from the Sisters and shoot them using firearms.

As cool as it might look, parrying the chainsaw attacks is not a good idea, since doing so deals massive durability damage to your combat knife, which can eventually render it temporarily useless. Instead of trying to parry attacks, you should keep your distance from the Sisters and shoot them using firearms. Use the TMP: A shotgun or the TMP is easily the best weapon you can use against the Bella Sisters. You can purchase the TMP from the merchant from Chapter 3 onwards. You should not miss out on picking the TMP up as it is one of the best early-game weapons in the game.

The Bella Sisters can be quite intimidating, especially when you factor in the presence of multiple Ganados in the boss fight. However, if you follow the tips mentioned in this guide, you should be able to defeat them without having to exhaust too many resources and ammunition.

Poll : 0 votes