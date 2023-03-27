All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 6 collectibles and where to find them

Resident Evil 4 Remake balances horror sections with combat sequences and offers a variety of weapons to deal with infected foes. You can explore various areas in Resident Evil 4 Remake and hunt for collectibles. Some of these trinkets can be sold to the Merchant and you can amass Pesetas (in-game currency) to upgrade your arsenal.

Chapter 6 revolves around Leon continuing the journey to escape with Ashley and extract her to a safe area. Many sections of the game are locked out once you progress the story in Resident Evil 4 Remake, making it necessary to thoroughly explore the areas before proceeding to the main objective. This guide will cover all the collectibles you can obtain in Chapter 6.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Finding all the collectibles in Chapter 6 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Chapter 6 of Resident Evil 4 Remake includes a checkpoint area where the villagers are on the lookout for you and Ashley. You can resort to stealth and gunplay to escape them and ultimately face the Village Chief towards the end. Throughout this quest, you may come across some treasures, key items, and a Castellan.

Yellow Diamond treasure

Open the chest to grab the Yellow Diamond (Image via Capcom)

Right at the start of the chapter (after interacting with the Merchant and saving at the typewriter), you will come across a narrow area with wooden scaffolding. Keep an eye on the left side until you spot some stairs. Ascend them to find a chest containing the Yellow Diamond treasure.

Chalice of Atonement treasure

Enter the house to get the Chalice of Atonement from the chest (Image via Capcom)

Proceed straight ahead until you reach a big wooden door. After opening it, you will reach a cliff area surrounded by more wooden scaffolding. After walking a few steps ahead, turn left and enter a shack through an opening. You will be greeted by a large brown chest on the right. Feel free to grab the Chalice of Atonement treasure from it.

Castellan

Shoot the Castellan beneath the bonfire (Image via Capcom)

Upon exiting the shack mentioned above, walk a few steps and look to your right. You will find a lit bonfire and just to its bottom right is the Castellan figurine, which you can then shoot.

Elegant Headdress

Pick up the Elegant Headdress from the shrine (Image via Capcom)

After shooting the Castellan, you will enter a narrow corridor in the Checkpoint section of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Follow the path and take a left onto the fork in the road and make your way up the wooden stairs. Proceed straight ahead through the house and you will come across a shrine. Use the Wayshrine key to unlock it and acquire the Elegant Headdress.

Crank

Head back to the house you passed through while collecting the previous trinket and hop down the broken stairs inside. You will find the Crank at the extreme end of the room. You must note that interacting with it initiates a combat sequence. You must defeat the challenging enemies and then grab the Crank.

Mendez’s Eye

The final section of Chapter 6 pits you against the Village Chief. You can refer to this comprehensive guide on how to defeat Bitores Mendez. This boss fight plays out in a claustrophobic area, so try to keep your distance from him and try to climb the ladder and shoot at him from an elevated position. Once you defeat him, you will be able to pick up his false eye.

Emerald

Shoot the silver container (Image via Capcom)

After completing the above boss fight, you can exit the area and reach a narrow road. You will notice a dried tree on the left above the broken vehicle. Shoot the silver vessel on its branch and it will fall onto the ground ahead of you. This is the Emerald treasure and the final collectible in Chapter 6 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake intertwines horror elements with action sequences that vary up the pace. If you wish to delve into a collectible hunt in the current playthrough, feel free to refer to this article that highlights all collectibles' locations in Chapter 5 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

