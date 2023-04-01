Resident Evil 4 remake guide: How to unlock and use the Deluxe Edition costumes for Leon and Ashley

Resident Evil 4 remake features some really amazing costumes that you can unlock either by completing certain challenges in the main story or by getting the game's Deluxe Edition. Much like the original Resident Evil 4, the costumes you can unlock for both Leon and Ashley are cosmetic only and do not provide any additional gameplay bonus.

There are a total of seven costumes for Leon and five for Ashley, alongside a host of cosmetic accessories that you can mix and match with different costumes. While the costumes and accessories that you can unlock in the Resident Evil 4 remake do not impact gameplay, they do allow you to customize the protagonists, making repeat playthroughs of the game a tad bit refreshing.

Most costumes and accessories in the Resident Evil 4 remake are unlocked by simply playing through the game and completing certain challenges, such as finishing the campaign on Hardcore difficulty. However, if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game, you will get access to a few exclusive costumes and accessories right from the get-go.

How to unlock and use Deluxe Edition costumes and accessories in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4 remake comes packed with four exclusive costumes and an accessory for Leon as well as two exclusive costumes for Ashley. You can access these exclusive outfits right at the start of the game and can switch between them or the default outfit for the protagonists from the main menu. It should be noted that you can only swap costumes for Ashley after completing Chapter 4.

You can select the Deluxe Edition costumes from the main menu (Image via Capcom)

Here are all the costumes that are bundled with the Deluxe Edition:

Costumes for Leon

Casual

Romantic

Hero (comes bundled with "Hero" filter)

Villain (comes bundled with "Villain" filter)

Accessories for Leon

Sunglasses (Sporty)

Costumes for Ashley

Casual

Romantic

Apart from these costumes, the Deluxe Edition also includes the following items:

Deluxe Weapon: " Sentinel Nine " (You can redeem the weapon from the merchant from chapter 3 onwards)

" (You can redeem the weapon from the merchant from chapter 3 onwards) Deluxe Weapon: " Skull Shaker " (You can redeem the weapon from the merchant from chapter 3 onwards)

" (You can redeem the weapon from the merchant from chapter 3 onwards) 'Original Ver.' soundtrack swap (allows you to switch certain sound effects and voice lines in the remake to match that of the original Resident Evil 4)

Treasure map expansion (marks hidden treasure locations on your map)

You can change Leon and Ashley's costumes and accessories from the main menu under Extras. It should be noted that once you select an outfit for the protagonists, you cannot change it until you go back into the main menu. However, you are free to switch accessories in-game without going back to the main menu.

It should also be mentioned that if you have the Standard Edition of Resident Evil 4 remake, you can access the Deluxe Edition costumes and accessories by purchasing the Extra DLC pack.

