Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, best cards, and more

Challenges are one of the best ways in Clash Royale to earn battle banner tokens and gold for faster upgrades in the game. Players can participate in most challenges and tournaments for free and earn various rewards by winning battles. The developers release new challenges every week, which can be accessed by clicking on the events tab of the game.

Retro Royale is the latest challenge in the game. Players must create an eight-card tournament deck using the 66 cards that were initially released during the introduction of the game. These cards are available to everyone, irrespective of whether they are unlocked by players or not.

This article will explore the Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale, its rewards, and the best cards to win all the battles.

Players can earn gold, battle banner tokens, and more from the Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale

Retro Royale is the latest and one of the most unique challenges as it requires players to create a strong tournament deck using the first 66 cards released in the game. Players can earn rewards like battle banner tokens, gold, cards, chests, magic items, legendary emotes, and more by winning all ten battles of the challenge.

The in-game description of the Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Go back in time with Retro Royale! Create and play with a deck using the first 66 cards released in Clash Royale. 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

Unlike the Lava Hound Draft challenge, players must create an eight-card deck before the start of the battle using 66 cards ranging from Common to Legendary. Players will not be able to use cards like Archer Queen, Mega Knight, Electro Giant, and Mother Witch, which were introduced much later.

Like the Sudden Death challenge, the Retro Royale challenge will be over once players lose three battles. They can get an additional attempt by spending gems, after which they will get three more lives.

Players must create a powerful eight-card deck using both attacking and defensive cards to win all the battles and rewards. They may use various card decks and strategies, but some cards that can be an important part of their eight-card deck are Elite Barbarians, Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Witch.

Rewards for completing the Retro Royale challenge

Players must win ten battles to unlock all the rewards. These include cards, cosmetic items, magic items, resources, and more. Each win in the challenge unlocks a new reward, motivating players to win more battles. The following are the various rewards for completing the Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale:

Players earn 4000 gold on winning the first battle

Players earn 80 battle banner tokens on winning the second battle

Players earn 3000 gold on winning the third battle

Players earn one chest key on winning the fourth battle

Players earn 2000 gold on winning the fifth battle

Players earn one Common token on winning the sixth battle

Players earn 2000 gold on winning the seventh battle

Players earn one Rare token on winning the eighth battle

Players earn 1000 gold on winning the ninth battle

Players earn one Legendary Goblin emote on winning the tenth battle

The Retro Royale challenge in Clash Royale is a good way to earn various rewards for free. Players must complete the challenge by September 12 to unlock all the rewards.

