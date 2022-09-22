Return to Monkey Island guide: How to get Otis out of jail (Hey Wait! Achievement)

Otis, who was first seen in Secret of Monkey Island, has found himself in a bit of trouble in Return to Monkey Island. The character has a habit of getting thrown behind bars, and things haven't changed in the newest Monkey Island adventure.

When players head to Melee Island Prison, they will immediately recognize Otis in one of the cells. It takes a bit of work to get him out, but it isn't difficult.

Breaking Otis out of jail is an optional side quest in Return to Monkey Island

Otis waits out his days, hoping to be rescued in Return to Monkey Island (Image via Lucasarts)

Setting Otis free will unlock the "Hey Wait!" achievement in Return to Monkey Island. Players can easily choose to pass this part and not get him out of his cell, but with an achievement available, there's no reason not to.

One of the first objectives in the game is to join LeChuck's crew. This can be done on the docks near the Scumm Bar. However, the protagonist, Guybrush Threepwood, needs to craft a disguise to join the crew unrecognized.

Here's how to ensure Otis' freedom in Return to Monkey Island:

Head to Low Street and enter the map store.

Speak to Wally. You will learn that he needs a sample of Mop Handle Tree.

Grab the monocle off the shelf, exit, and re-enter to grab a second.

Go to the Voodoo shop across the street to pick up a knife and frog.

View the plaque on Low Street and Carla's election poster at the Scumm Bar.

Use the feather pen to write an apology to Carla on the frog with the island given by the plaque and the motto provided by the poster.

Travel to the Governor's mansion to give Carla the frog.

Take the book called Ingredients from her shelf and head back to the Scumm Bar.

Give the book to the cook and while he is distracted, use the knife to carve a piece off his mop.

Take the mop piece to Wally, who will use it to create a map.

Go to the Forest and enter the maze there.

Use the map to follow the correct path to the Endangered Mop Handle Tree.

Cut off a handle with the knife.

Go to the Shipyard and pick up the "strange mass" object, which just happens to be a sponge.

Combine the sponge with the handle to create a mop.

Head to the museum across from the Forest entrance in Return to Monkey Island.

Combine the two monocles taken from the map shop and examine the serial number on the case.

Now enter the storage area to steal a box of parrot food mix.

Visit Locke Smith, provide the serial number, and offer the parrot food mix to receive a key.

Take the crackers nearby and return to the museum.

Feed the parrot security guard the crackers and use the key to steal the magical eye patch.

Go back to the Voodoo shop, show the owner the eye patch, and head to the Forest maze.

Use the knife to remove the head from one of the carnivorous plants there and give it to the Voodoo shop owner to activate the magic in the eye patch.

Use the eye patch at the docks, approach the ship's quartermaster standing guard, show off the map, and join LeChuck's crew unrecognized.

Head to the prison and use the combined monocles to see the serial number on Otis' jail cell lock.

Take the serial number back to Locke Smith to get a key made.

Return to Otis and use the newly made key on the lock, and he will be freed.

This is a completely optional side quest in Return to Monkey Island. However, it is nice to know Otis can be rescued, and it doesn't hurt to unlock an achievement for doing so.

