Return to Monkey Island puzzle guide: How to get scurvydogs?

Although Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge was released more than three decades ago, the prequel to Return to Monkey Island takes up precisely where the game left off, with Guybrush and his spooky brother Chuckie roaming wild at the Big Whoop amusement park.

The stunning world and mind-bending puzzles in Return to Monkey Island have gained popularity. The scurvydogs are one such problem that players will face early on in the game.

Players will be charged with acquiring scurvydogs, essentially hot dogs with a pirate motif, when they initially take control of the youthful but formidable pirate. However, locating the location of the Scurvydog store in Return to Monkey Island is merely a tiny piece of the solution.

Step by Step guide on where to find scurvydogs in return to monkey island

1) Step 1: Enter the Shop with the red roof

Enter the building with a red roof and a yellow structure. (Image via Devolver Digital)

When playing return to Monkey Island, players will initially assume control of Guybrush, and they will find each other situated right in front of the scurvydogs shop. If you're having difficulties finding it, the sizable yellow structure with the red roof is to the left of the structure, with the parakeet and the pirate sleeping on the balcony.

Anyone who has experienced a return to Monkey Island 2 might recall this as the "Weener" business, albeit the top hat wiener on the roof has been swapped with a hardwood sign posted out front.

2) Step 2: Engage in a conversation with the shopkeeper

Click on the door and initiate the conversation with the man seated at the table. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once inside, gamers should approach the counter and request two scurvydogs. Chuckie advises Guybrush to hunt for some spare change in the nearby outhouse because he will be turned away if he doesn't have any money to pay for them. The key-attached pegleg, however, should be taken by the door before departing because it will require opening the gate to the bathroom above

3) Step 3: Go to the outhouse

Find the store with a letter which has a message for you. (Image via Devolver Digital)

The key can then be found inside the store on the left side of your screen. It'll be connected to a leg, with a letter pinned above it. The store owner will remind you to remove the key after using it. Grab the key and access your stash after that. Select "Examine Outside" when you click on the key.

4) Step 4: Search for the Slug

Find the Slug at the bottom of the outhouse. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Players will need to take the outhouse key out of Guybrush's bag and use it to unlock the door before they may enter. Once inside, they can move about freely. They'll discover one of the most revolting lavatories in video game history and a "small metal item" along the right wall.

5) Step 5: Return to the shop and trade the slug for scurvydogs

Go back to the guy in the chair and get your scurvydogs (Image via Devolver Digital)

Examining the item reveals a slug: a counterfeit coin about the size and form of a piece of eight. Following Chuckie's description, players can pick it up and carry it to the scurvydogs store, where they can present it to the counter person.

After giving the player two scurvydogs, he will leave, and they can then leave the area by using the right-hand path on the screen to return outdoors.

6) What to do after getting scurvydogs

Go to the next location to meet a new character. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After completing the mission in return to Monkey Island, players will meet a young girl named Dee right after moving on to the next location, and she'll add some new things to Guybrush's list of things to do.

The only item on the list that truly matters is locating Guybrush and Chuckie's birth parents. However, players can cross all of these things off if they want. They only need to move through the wooden fence on the area's far right to do it.

7) Additional Secret dialog after completing scurvydogs mission

Unlock the additional dialog option after getting scurvydogs (Image via Devolver Digital)

There is also a secret dialog after completing the scurvydogs mission in return to monkey island. The two kids are Guybrush kids, and they just so happen to have names similar to both him and his greatest nemesis.

After a short dialog, the older Guybrush will teach his younger namesake about the true mystery of Monkey Island. At this time, players will be transported back to Melee Island. After a brief title scene, Part 1 of Return to Monkey Island will commence.

