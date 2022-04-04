Return of r/place features Elden Ring, Outer Wilds, Inscryption, and more as fans get creative

The collaborative artboard of r/place is back, and Elden Ring, Outer Wilds, and others have claimed their rightful place amongst other iconic cultural products. The collective collage made through the participation of members of various subreddits makes r/place a truly unique experience.

Expectedly, the most popular titles from the last few years have already made their stamp on the canvas.

News of the revival of the subreddit after almost half a decade of dormancy had sent the subreddits buzzing and into overdrive. Players and fans banded together to decide on their plan of action and how they could bring it to fruition.

The result has been something exceptional and showcases the human spirit of coming together over a common object of love.

Revival of r/place sees many popular titles make their mark

The reboot of r/place was announced by Reddit on March 28. It was stated that it would begin on the first day of April and last for four days. For context, the first time r/place opened up was April Fool's Day 2017 as a social experiment.

The help icon on the canvas intriguingly showcases the collaborative nature of the endeavour:

"There is an empty canvas. You may place a tile upon it, but you must wait to place another. Individually you can create something. Together you can create something more."

On the canvas, users can add by editing by changing the color of a single-pixel from a 16-color palette. Once a tile has been placed, a timer prevents that particular person from immediately placing another.

Fans quickly got together to brainstorm the very logo of their favorite game that they wish to put on the canvas. Detailed posts, like the following from the subreddits of Elden Ring and Outer Wilds, featured the plan and appealed to fans of the title to band together and make it a success.

The Elden Ring symbol is quite clearly visible now while being accompanied by what looks like the NPC, Iron Fist Alexander. Humorously, the little quip "Git Gud" has also been added next to the name of the game.

Outer Wilds fans took it further by making their logo dynamic. Anyone who has played the game will be aware of its 22-minutes cycle of the sun going supernova. They decided on a detailed plan for executing the supernova in the logo on r/place.

Other titles include Hollow Knight: Silksong, Inscryption, Rocket League, and Stardew Valley. The social experiment is a unique project to see a large number of people banding together to depict their vision on a communal canvas.

It is exciting to see users defend their space or ally with neighboring projects to protect their artwork.

The r/place canvas is filled with popular cultural products, iconic memes, references, nation flags, and more. It is a testament to the multiplicity of human life. To see games like Elden Ring and Outer Wilds be a part of it is truly exciting.

Edited by Ravi Iyer